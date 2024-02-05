The expected path of the 58-acre Linden Green Line project. Map: Courtesy of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department

Columbus is in the planning stages for a uniquely shaped linear park spanning seven miles of abandoned rail space on the northeast side.

Why it matters: The Linden Green Line will be the first park of its kind in Central Ohio and will benefit an area historically underserved for park space and natural areas.

Driving the news: The Columbus City Council is trying to secure federal funding for the project, having already invested $2.5 million and received an additional $2.5 million from the state.

Details: Linear parks are narrow recreation paths that connect other landmarks and parks typically in urban areas.

This 58-acre version, at just 10 feet wide, will stretch from Windsor Park near 17th Avenue to Cooper Park in the Northland neighborhood and have 40 access points.

Along the way will be newly planted trees and flowers, play areas and exercise equipment.

It's designed to pass through the center of Kilbourne Run, a major sports park expected to open next spring.

By the numbers: More than 130,000 residents will live close to the path, the Recreation and Parks Department estimates, with 3,000 local businesses nearby.

It also goes near four community centers and 19 schools.

What's next: Federal grants will be awarded by June and construction is set to begin next year, Recreation and Parks spokesperson Kerry Francis tells us.

It will take 18 total months to build, with the first phase expected to open in 2026.