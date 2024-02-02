Columbus weekend events: Disney on Ice and a winter carnival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse seen in a Disney On Ice performance. Photo: Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

⛸️ Believe in magic at Disney on Ice, when your favorite animated characters skate into Nationwide Arena.

10:30am and 7pm today; 11am, 3pm and 7pm Saturday; 10:30am, 2:30pm and 6:30pm Sunday. $15-70.

🌈 Ease on down the rainbow at Axis Nightclub with "The Wiz of Oz," a mashup of the 1939 film and "The Wiz," which reimagined the original in New York City with a star-studded Black cast.

8pm tonight and Saturday, 775 N. High St. $22 general admission.

🎵 Sway to the mellow beat at Rumba Cafe's Yacht Rock Party.

9:30pm tonight, 2507 Summit St. $15.

🎪 Step right up to the Columbus Winter Carnival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

11am-5pm Saturday, 4100 Columbia St. Free admission, but registration is required.

Tickets required for activities ($3, or 3 for $6), with passes available.

🌲 Create happy little trees — and gnomes! — during a pottery playshop at Mud Gallery.

2-4pm Saturday, 123 N. Columbus St., Lancaster. $50.

🍺 OK campers, rise and shine — and head to Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse for a "Groundhog Day" beer tasting.

1pm Sunday, 3055 Indianola Ave. $45.

🗓️ Reminder: Black History Month events kick off this weekend. Check out the full schedule.