Columbus weekend events: Disney on Ice and a winter carnival
⛸️ Believe in magic at Disney on Ice, when your favorite animated characters skate into Nationwide Arena.
- 10:30am and 7pm today; 11am, 3pm and 7pm Saturday; 10:30am, 2:30pm and 6:30pm Sunday. $15-70.
🌈 Ease on down the rainbow at Axis Nightclub with "The Wiz of Oz," a mashup of the 1939 film and "The Wiz," which reimagined the original in New York City with a star-studded Black cast.
- 8pm tonight and Saturday, 775 N. High St. $22 general admission.
🎵 Sway to the mellow beat at Rumba Cafe's Yacht Rock Party.
- 9:30pm tonight, 2507 Summit St. $15.
🎪 Step right up to the Columbus Winter Carnival at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.
- 11am-5pm Saturday, 4100 Columbia St. Free admission, but registration is required.
- Tickets required for activities ($3, or 3 for $6), with passes available.
🌲 Create happy little trees — and gnomes! — during a pottery playshop at Mud Gallery.
- 2-4pm Saturday, 123 N. Columbus St., Lancaster. $50.
🍺 OK campers, rise and shine — and head to Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse for a "Groundhog Day" beer tasting.
- 1pm Sunday, 3055 Indianola Ave. $45.
🗓️ Reminder: Black History Month events kick off this weekend. Check out the full schedule.
