We've compiled a list of places you can celebrate and learn about Black history throughout February.

🪘 Make West African music, study genealogy, learn about Columbus' Black firefighters and more at local libraries, with free activities for all ages scheduled throughout the month.

Schedule, starting Saturday.

🍿 Watch movies depicting Black joy and experiences at the McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington.

2pm Saturday, "The Woman King." Free, but reservations required.

More screenings.

🎭 Learn about the Lincoln Theatre, school desegregation and the Underground Railroad during free programs at the Ohio Statehouse every Tuesday at noon.

Schedule, starting Tuesday.

🎶 Enjoy a popup concert by the Columbus Cultural Orchestra, multigenerational musicians whose performances range from classical music to Miles Davis and Kendrick Lamar.

Schedule, starting Feb. 10.

✍️ See poetry performances focused on Black womanhood at the Ohio History Center.

🎨 Celebrate Aminah Robinson with art workshops at the King Arts Complex, 835 Mount Vernon Ave.

📖 Learn about Ohio's role in the Underground Railroad during a local author's presentation the Ohio History Center.