Local Black History Month events
We've compiled a list of places you can celebrate and learn about Black history throughout February.
🪘 Make West African music, study genealogy, learn about Columbus' Black firefighters and more at local libraries, with free activities for all ages scheduled throughout the month.
- Schedule, starting Saturday.
🍿 Watch movies depicting Black joy and experiences at the McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington.
- 2pm Saturday, "The Woman King." Free, but reservations required.
- More screenings.
🎭 Learn about the Lincoln Theatre, school desegregation and the Underground Railroad during free programs at the Ohio Statehouse every Tuesday at noon.
- Schedule, starting Tuesday.
🎶 Enjoy a popup concert by the Columbus Cultural Orchestra, multigenerational musicians whose performances range from classical music to Miles Davis and Kendrick Lamar.
- Schedule, starting Feb. 10.
✍️ See poetry performances focused on Black womanhood at the Ohio History Center.
- 11am-1:30pm Feb. 17. $20-25. Registration required by Feb. 14.
🎨 Celebrate Aminah Robinson with art workshops at the King Arts Complex, 835 Mount Vernon Ave.
- Noon-4pm Feb. 17. Free, but registration required.
📖 Learn about Ohio's role in the Underground Railroad during a local author's presentation the Ohio History Center.
- 3-5pm Feb. 22. Included with museum admission ($10-16).
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.