Cobra's cocktails are delicious, with or without venom

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

From left, the Fangless, Pool Float and Yard Dog mocktails at Cobra, 684 S. High St. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

You can only drink so many "no-tequila sunrise" mocktails during pregnancy before you start to crave more depth from your non-alcoholic beverages.

Yes, but: Thankfully, readers came through by suggesting a great bar that not only offers tasty mocktails, but even better food.

Dining the news: Cobra opened last fall near German Village, serving up Asian American-inspired dishes and late-night drinks in a former Panera Bread.

The menu features three mocktails, each $7: Fangless, with sweet-and-sour passion fruit flavor; Pool Float, reminiscent of a savory lime margarita; and Yard Dog, featuring tart grapefruit.

All are as delicious as they are picturesque, though the portions are small after accounting for ice.

Quick take: The massive Shanghai Noon burger my husband ordered ($15) stole the show, topped with egg and bacon ($4), American cheese, fried shallot and soy cucumbers.

The pork dumplings ($12) in a Taiwanese cilantro sauce are tender with just enough heat. But they're more appetizer-sized, so don't think twice about splurging on the cheesy crab rangoon dip with Old Bay wonton chips ($14).

What's more: The food and drinks are superb, but the speedy service and the late-night hours — which our local restaurant scene sorely lacks — elevated our experience even higher.

If you go: Closed Tuesday, but otherwise open 4pm-2am daily. 684 S. High St.

Go deeper: More mocktail recommendations