Cobra's cocktails are delicious, with or without venom

You can only drink so many "no-tequila sunrise" mocktails during pregnancy before you start to crave more depth from your non-alcoholic beverages.
Yes, but: Thankfully, readers came through by suggesting a great bar that not only offers tasty mocktails, but even better food.
Dining the news: Cobra opened last fall near German Village, serving up Asian American-inspired dishes and late-night drinks in a former Panera Bread.
- The menu features three mocktails, each $7: Fangless, with sweet-and-sour passion fruit flavor; Pool Float, reminiscent of a savory lime margarita; and Yard Dog, featuring tart grapefruit.
- All are as delicious as they are picturesque, though the portions are small after accounting for ice.
Quick take: The massive Shanghai Noon burger my husband ordered ($15) stole the show, topped with egg and bacon ($4), American cheese, fried shallot and soy cucumbers.
- The pork dumplings ($12) in a Taiwanese cilantro sauce are tender with just enough heat. But they're more appetizer-sized, so don't think twice about splurging on the cheesy crab rangoon dip with Old Bay wonton chips ($14).
What's more: The food and drinks are superb, but the speedy service and the late-night hours — which our local restaurant scene sorely lacks — elevated our experience even higher.
If you go: Closed Tuesday, but otherwise open 4pm-2am daily. 684 S. High St.
