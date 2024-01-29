Where to find the best mocktails in Columbus
Dry January may be ending soon, but there are plenty of places in Columbus to keep your healthy habit going all year long.
What you're saying:
Tim A.: We went to Forno in Short North recently and they had two cocktails that could be turned [into] mocktails. My wife had the Kiwi Mule and it was excellent.
Stephanie S.: Pins has the best NA drinks! My absolute favorite is the NA Stoney Fizz, complete with the big piece of rosemary that they garnish it with!
Rick S.: I am a big fan of the NA beers from both Athletic Brewing and Brewdog.
Lauren S.: Rooh has some awesome mocktails and their bartenders Marianne and Kaitlyn are awesome too!
Plus: Read Alissa's review of Cobra in German Village, which readers Auggie H. and Matthew H. recommend.
