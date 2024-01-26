It's the only generation born fully in the 21st century: the oldest are about 13, and the youngest will arrive in the coming year.

Why it matters: Generation Alpha is the country's first entirely online cohort, and is expected to become the largest in history at more than 2 billion people, Axios' April Rubin reports.

By the numbers: Gen Alpha — born between 2010 and today — made up over 16% of Columbus metro area residents as of 2022, or nearly 336,000 people, per an Axios analysis of the latest American Community Survey data.

Nationwide, 15% of people belong to Gen Alpha.

The big picture: Mostly the children of millennials, Gen Alpha members are already grappling with the effects of a climate crisis and a pandemic.

With smartphones in tow, they're no strangers to online play dates, artificial intelligence and widespread social and political challenges.

Its oldest members are the same age as the original iPad.

Zoom in: A lot has changed in their short lifetimes.

The oldest Gen Alphas have already lived through six OSU presidencies, 14 generations of iPhones and saw LeBron James leave the Cavs, return and leave again.

The intrigue: Gen Alpha has an inexplicable infatuation with Ohio memes depicting the outrageous and unusual, to the point that "Ohio" is considered one of its slang words.

The trend resulted in Ohio becoming one of the country's most-Googled memes of 2023.

What's next: Marketers are pouring money into figuring out the tastes and habits of Gen Alpha, which has more sway and leverage over adults' purchasing decisions than any prior generation, researchers say.

