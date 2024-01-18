Ohio awaits ruling on youth social media law
Ohio officials want to restrict social media usage for minors, but a federal judge has pressed the block button.
State of play: The new law — which was supposed to go into effect on Monday — seeks to require parents and legal guardians to give "verifiable consent" for children under 16 to access social media, gaming platforms and more.
- The rules would apply only to new accounts made after Jan. 15, with civil penalties issued to non-compliant platforms.
- Enforcement is paused while a court hears a legal challenge from NetChoice, a trade group representing major sites like TikTok and Facebook.
The other side: NetChoice claims the law unconstitutionally undermines children's free speech rights and doesn't clearly define which companies have to comply.
- And it notes enforcement would be difficult, such as when one parent consents but another does not.
- Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who backs the law, previously acknowledged to Axios that children could lie when asked to verify their age or impersonate their "consenting" parent.
What they're saying: Husted called the lawsuit "cowardly but not unexpected ...
- "[T]hese companies are determined to go around parents to expose children to harmful content and addict them to their platforms," he said in a statement.
What's next: A hearing on the preliminary injunction temporarily blocking enforcement is slated for Feb. 7 in federal court.
