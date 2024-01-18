Share on email (opens in new window)

An illustration of phone social media icons. Photo: Hakan Nural/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ohio officials want to restrict social media usage for minors, but a federal judge has pressed the block button.

State of play: The new law — which was supposed to go into effect on Monday — seeks to require parents and legal guardians to give "verifiable consent" for children under 16 to access social media, gaming platforms and more.

The rules would apply only to new accounts made after Jan. 15, with civil penalties issued to non-compliant platforms.

Enforcement is paused while a court hears a legal challenge from NetChoice, a trade group representing major sites like TikTok and Facebook.

The other side: NetChoice claims the law unconstitutionally undermines children's free speech rights and doesn't clearly define which companies have to comply.

And it notes enforcement would be difficult, such as when one parent consents but another does not.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who backs the law, previously acknowledged to Axios that children could lie when asked to verify their age or impersonate their "consenting" parent.

What they're saying: Husted called the lawsuit "cowardly but not unexpected ...

"[T]hese companies are determined to go around parents to expose children to harmful content and addict them to their platforms," he said in a statement.

What's next: A hearing on the preliminary injunction temporarily blocking enforcement is slated for Feb. 7 in federal court.