Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Two Ohio lawmakers want to curb the use of deepfake content as another contentious election cycle approaches.

Why it matters: The rapid development of artificial intelligence is making it increasingly difficult to tell fact from fiction.

Threat level: With around 1 billion voters worldwide headed to the polls this year, conditions are ripe for bad actors to suppress votes, libel candidates and incite violence, Axios' Ryan Heath writes.

How it works: A deepfake is a type of deceptively manipulated, AI-generated content designed to appear legitimate.

Deepfakes are often created with ill intent and can convincingly mimic a person's voice, look and speech pattern.

State of play: AI content has already been featured in political messaging here and abroad, though a growing number of states have cracked down on the practice.

Zoom in: House Bill 367, recently introduced by state Reps. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) and Brett Hudson Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville) would prohibit making a "malicious deepfake recording of an individual's voice, image, or likeness" without that person's consent.

It would allow deepfakes in political campaigning, but only if accompanied by an explicit disclaimer noting its inauthenticity and highlighting who created it.

What they're saying: "[Deepfakes] can be a problem for democracy," says OSU assistant professor Bingjie Liu, who has studied AI communication since 2015.

Many do not even know AI-generated content exists, Liu tells Axios, but even those who do sometimes have a difficult time discerning what is real or fake.

"Video is especially powerful … when you see something that is real, then you are more likely to fall for it," she says.

The intrigue: AI technology is more accessible to the general public than ever before.

New digital tools require little effort to create a deepfake, as Axios' Ina Fried showed after making one of herself appearing to say multiple sentences.

"The era of deepfakes is upon us … you can make anyone say anything with the power of AI," Fried reported.

Yes, but: Experts disagree on the effectiveness of regulations as governments and social media companies contend with broader free speech questions.

Just 13% of computer science professors said stricter regulations would be the most effective strategy to battle deepfakes, per an Axios-Generation Lab-Syracuse University poll.

More respondents suggested use of digital authentication tools and better public education on deepfakes are the best answers.

Be smart: How to spot deepfakes

AI experts offer these suggestions on how to spot and debunk deepfakes:

🔎 Note who is sharing the content.

Is it a reputable news source or an unknown individual?

Consider doing a reverse-image search to see if it has been published elsewhere.

🛑 Pause before sharing.

Take a closer look to notice distorted or airbrushed imagery.

🤔 Trust your gut.

Be wary of improbable and sensationalist content, especially if it asks you to take action such as donating to a campaign.

Take this Axios quiz to see if you can identify deepfakes