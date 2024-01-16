Move over, Lunch Bucks — 2024 is the year for Dinner Dollars.

Driving the news: The Columbus Downtown Development Corp. is back with another program offering discounted meals at local businesses that could really use the foot traffic.

How it works: Starting this week, you can pick up a $10 meal voucher between 4-5pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays by visiting one of three sites:

Lazarus Building (50 W. Town St.)

Capital Crossroads (23 N. Fourth St.)

Experience Columbus Visitor Center (277 W. Nationwide Blvd., Ste. 125)

Vouchers can be used between 4-7pm on those days at more than 30 downtown restaurants.

Around half are located inside the North Market.

Of note: Vouchers must be redeemed in person (no online orders), are limited to one per person per week and cannot be used to buy alcohol.

Tyler's pro tip: It doesn't take long for the day's voucher supply to get snatched up, so if you're able, get to a pickup site right at 4pm.

👉 See a map of locations/pickup spots