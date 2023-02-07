17 mins ago - Things to Do

How to snag a cheaper lunch in downtown Columbus

Tyler Buchanan
Holding up a $10 lunch voucher ticket.

Your ticket to an (almost) free lunch. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

If you're looking to save a buck on lunch, the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. has you covered.

Driving the news: The LunchBucks program, which offers $10 vouchers for use at downtown restaurants, has been extended through April 26.

How it works: Vouchers are offered Tuesday and Wednesday between 11am and 2pm at these pickup locations: Lazarus Building (50 W. Town St.), Capital Crossroads (23 N. Fourth St.), Experience Columbus Visitor Center (277 W. Nationwide Blvd., Ste. 125), and the Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.).

Be smart: The secret appears to be out.

👋 Tyler here. I arrived at the Experience Columbus office promptly at 11am and eight people were already waiting inside.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more