How to snag a cheaper lunch in downtown Columbus
If you're looking to save a buck on lunch, the Columbus Downtown Development Corp. has you covered.
Driving the news: The LunchBucks program, which offers $10 vouchers for use at downtown restaurants, has been extended through April 26.
How it works: Vouchers are offered Tuesday and Wednesday between 11am and 2pm at these pickup locations: Lazarus Building (50 W. Town St.), Capital Crossroads (23 N. Fourth St.), Experience Columbus Visitor Center (277 W. Nationwide Blvd., Ste. 125), and the Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.).
- The discounts can be used at three dozen restaurants, like Freedom a la Cart, Goodwood Brewing & Spirits and most vendors inside the North Market.
Be smart: The secret appears to be out.
👋 Tyler here. I arrived at the Experience Columbus office promptly at 11am and eight people were already waiting inside.
- After filling out a quick form, I secured a voucher and headed uptown for lunch.
