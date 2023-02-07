🌭 Tasty Dawg's name doesn't lie

"You're gonna be full," the Tasty Dawg cook called out to me as she prepared my order.

That's how I knew I was in for a great lunch at this hot dog joint, which opened last year on the corner of High and State streets.

What I ordered: A "Philly Dawg," with roasted mushrooms and peppers, crispy fried onions, cheese and sour cream on a pretzel bun, plus my own custom creation on a poppy seed bun.

Oh, and delicious tots.

My take: The cook was right. Two dogs, each piled high with freshly cooked ingredients were more than enough.

I can't recommend the pretzel bun enough. Game changer.

Vibe check: It's a cozy, welcoming place — if you can navigate around the continuous construction and bustle of Capitol Square.

The window counter made for a decent people-watching spot.

The bottom line: My tab came out to just $10 after using the voucher. As Michael Scott would say, a lunch experience that's a win-win-win.