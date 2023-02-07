17 mins ago - Food and Drink

🌭 Tasty Dawg's name doesn't lie

Tyler Buchanan
A lunch platter of hot dogs and tater tots.

Two dogs and tots from Tasty Dawg.

"You're gonna be full," the Tasty Dawg cook called out to me as she prepared my order.

  • That's how I knew I was in for a great lunch at this hot dog joint, which opened last year on the corner of High and State streets.

What I ordered: A "Philly Dawg," with roasted mushrooms and peppers, crispy fried onions, cheese and sour cream on a pretzel bun, plus my own custom creation on a poppy seed bun.

  • Oh, and delicious tots.

My take: The cook was right. Two dogs, each piled high with freshly cooked ingredients were more than enough.

  • I can't recommend the pretzel bun enough. Game changer.

Vibe check: It's a cozy, welcoming place if you can navigate around the continuous construction and bustle of Capitol Square.

  • The window counter made for a decent people-watching spot.

The bottom line: My tab came out to just $10 after using the voucher. As Michael Scott would say, a lunch experience that's a win-win-win.

The front entrance to Tasty Dawg restaurant.
Tasty Dawg is located at High and State streets, catty-corner to the Ohio Statehouse.
