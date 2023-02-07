🌭 Tasty Dawg's name doesn't lie
"You're gonna be full," the Tasty Dawg cook called out to me as she prepared my order.
- That's how I knew I was in for a great lunch at this hot dog joint, which opened last year on the corner of High and State streets.
What I ordered: A "Philly Dawg," with roasted mushrooms and peppers, crispy fried onions, cheese and sour cream on a pretzel bun, plus my own custom creation on a poppy seed bun.
- Oh, and delicious tots.
My take: The cook was right. Two dogs, each piled high with freshly cooked ingredients were more than enough.
- I can't recommend the pretzel bun enough. Game changer.
Vibe check: It's a cozy, welcoming place — if you can navigate around the continuous construction and bustle of Capitol Square.
- The window counter made for a decent people-watching spot.
The bottom line: My tab came out to just $10 after using the voucher. As Michael Scott would say, a lunch experience that's a win-win-win.
