An example of a weather camera station's data display in Dublin. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Dublin

Snowplowing and ice removal just got a little smarter in the suburb of Dublin.

Driving the news: The city's street crews are relying on high-tech weather camera stations to determine the best response to upcoming winter storms.

Why it matters: Local governments are increasingly turning toward innovative solutions to carry out essential public services more efficiently.

How it works: Dublin leases three stations from Vue Robotics that use infrared sensors to gauge air and road surface temperatures.

The stations — which cost Dublin $2,500 annually — also record other weather data points like humidity, wind speed and air pressure, along with serving as a traditional video camera.

This info is tracked by city leaders like Gary Browning, an operations administrator who has overseen the city's snow and ice removal since 2016.

Between the lines: Not all storms require an all-hands-on-deck response, Browning tells Axios.

If a storm is coming in, he can see exactly when certain roadways are starting to freeze — and expend resources accordingly.

"We can scale back or scale up to the weather event" as needed, he says.

Threat level: It's especially important to track the surface temperatures on bridges, which can freeze over more quickly than a normal road.

The city operates a station on Avery Road overtop Route 33, another on Emerald Parkway and a third at a roundabout near Glacier Ridge Metro Park.

The intrigue: Dublin separately operates a "SnowGo" program showing residents a regularly updated map of roads treated by street crews.

Columbus and Hilliard have their own versions, and the Ohio Department of Transportation offers a map for major highways.

What's next: Browning says Dublin is working to eventually provide snowplow drivers with tablets that can map out efficient routes in real time.

Be smart: Most Central Ohio communities publicize their snow removal plan and road priority map online.

This sheriff's office page gives the latest snow level emergency.