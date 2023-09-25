Cities turn to high-tech street surveys

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cracks and potholes are inevitable on Ohio streets, but cities like Columbus and Hilliard are turning to state-of-the-art technology to keep up with local road repairs.

Why it matters: It's another way communities are using high-tech means to make transportation safer and more accessible.

How it works: Contractors outfit human-driven vehicles with cameras and other tracking equipment to review streets while driving around town, similar to Google Maps cars.

The vehicles then provide cities with a "Pavement Condition Index" rating of every street, mapping out defects like cracked pavement.

What they're saying: StreetScan, the company used by Hilliard, says its work produces "repeatable results and strengthens budgetary decisions with indisputable data."

Zoom in: Hilliard is spending around $28,000 for a review of its 139 miles of roadway, transportation asset manager Roberta Barkhimer tells Axios.

StreetScan previously used similar technology on scooters to survey Hilliard's sidewalks and bike trails.

Meanwhile, Columbus is paying local company Roadway Asset Services over $1.4 million to review its nearly 6,400 lane miles.

The city conducts these pavement condition surveys every three years and just began the most recent cycle, Department of Public Services spokesperson Debbie Briner tells us.

The company is also collecting data on nearby sidewalks, ADA curb ramps and road signs.

The bottom line: Both cities concede this technology is cheaper, faster and more reliable than the old way of having city workers manually review streets.