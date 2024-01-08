Share on email (opens in new window)

After reading two rave reviews for Freedom a la Cart's Life Salad in our Best Day Ever series, I finally stopped by the nonprofit's downtown cafe to investigate the hype.

Zoom in: It's a mixed greens base with blue cheese crumbles, dried fruit, pecans and carrots ($10). I added grilled chicken for $3.

The tangy herb-mustard vinaigrette dressing, a vibrant lime green, ties together the salty-sweet dish.

Quick take: If you worry that eating a salad for lunch will leave you feeling hungry later, don't.

There was no hope of me finishing it — though I was making sure I saved a little room for a white mocha latte for dessert.

Bonus: Your meal or coffee benefits a good cause. The catering business and its cafe help human trafficking survivors find steady employment, and more recently, stable housing.

If you go: 7am-3pm Monday-Friday and 8am-3pm Saturday. Closed Sunday. 123 E. Spring St.