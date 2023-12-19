53 mins ago - News

How Ohio is helping the nation's most endangered creatures

headshot
An OSU researcher lifts a freshwater mussel out of a water tub using a strainer

A juvenile freshwater mussel, raised from a larvae at a local conservation center. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

stA scientific breakthrough that could save our country's most endangered group of organisms is happening on the bank of the Scioto River.

Why it matters: Freshwater mussels help keep our local rivers clean, and their disappearance signals problems, such as pollution and destruction from dams.

What's happening: The Watters Aquatic Conservation Center near Powell is one of just a few places nationwide that has successfully bred mussels using in vitro propagation.

  • Their life cycle is complicated, and this work could help repopulate them more efficiently.

Driving the news: The Endangered Species Act, which guides local efforts, turns 50 next Wednesday, so we visited the 20-year-old facility for a behind-the-scenes tour.

  • The center operates as a four-pronged partnership, with Ohio State University staff leading research, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium providing support and funding, and Columbus' parks department leasing the building and land to the zoo.

How it works: Rows and rows of tubs recreating river bottoms housed nearly 200 slow-growing shellfish from over 20 species when we visited this fall. The tubs are attached to a massive filtration system that continuously pumps water from the Scioto River.

  • Some of the mussels are released into Ohio waterways, while others are kept for research and breeding.
OSU researcher Ieva Roznere showcases rows of tubs inside the Watters Aquatic Conservation Center
Science director Ieva Roznere shows us the inside the Watters Aquatic Conservation Center, a former clubhouse for the Jeffrey Manufacturing Company.

Zoom in: When mussels reproduce naturally, their larvae, called glochidia, must attach to the gills of a host fish to mature, such as darters or bass. The facility also raises host fish in a separate room with the larvae.

  • But perfecting in vitro in the facility's state-of-the-art lab could mean bypassing that stage entirely, using petri dishes.

What they're saying: "It's quicker. You don't have to deal with maintaining a fish, and then if you don't know the fish host, you can still produce the offspring," Ieva Roznere, the center's science director, tells Axios.

Two petri dishes resting on a binder that says "In vitro - Kaitlin's trials"
Two petri dishes housing mussel glochidia, in a lab where Ohio State University master's student Kaitlin Ulin is researching in vitro propagation of various species.

Threat level: Over 70% of all species of freshwater mussels nationwide are in decline and 21% are federally endangered, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Rows of blue containers holding host fish are stored vertically in the Watters Aquatic Conservation Center
A separate room in the Watters Aquatic Conservation Center, where mussel glochidia and host fish are reared.

What's next: Researchers will continue testing what conditions make in vitro most successful, and are offering advice to others across the U.S. who are getting started, Roznere says.

What we're watching: The zoo plans to open an Ohio Center for Wildlife Conservation in its North America area to highlight local efforts, like the mussel project, as part of renovations set to be completed by 2025.

Go deeper: Read our list of other local endangered species success stories.

Ieva Roznere holds an adult mussel in her hand, with a pink tag on it
An adult freshwater mussel, identified with a tag.
A juvenile black crappie, a host fish for freshwater mussels, in a blue container
A juvenile black crappie, a common host fish for freshwater mussels.
Three framed and matted photographs of days-old freshwater mussel glochidia, as viewed under a microscope
Three photographs of days-old freshwater mussel glochidia, as viewed under a microscope.
The exterior of the Watters Aquatic Conservation Center
The exterior of the Watters Aquatic Conservation Center, on the bank of the Scioto River, near Powell. The facility is not open to the general public but tours can be arranged.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more