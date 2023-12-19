Ohio's Endangered Species Act success stories

Share on email (opens in new window)

A male bald eagle rests on a branch near its nest. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

We asked the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to highlight conservation efforts with local impact ahead of the Endangered Species Act's 50th anniversary this month.

🌊 Freshwater mussels

Check out our behind-the-scenes look at the Watters Aquatic Conservation Center, a state-of-the-art facility near Powell working to conserve our country's most-endangered organism.

🐞 American burying beetles

This federally endangered insect cleans up ecosystems by eating and living in dead animals.

Conservationists at The Wilds have hand-raised and released beetles for years and made a breakthrough in 2019. The bugs reproduced and overwintered in Ohio, their first wild spotting here since 1974, offering hope they could someday repopulate.

🦅 Bald eagles

This American icon is no longer endangered, thanks to a dramatic success story with Ohio roots.

Ottawa County wildlife officer Laurel Van Camp sounded the alarm in the 1950s that a pesticide was harming the raptors' ability to reproduce, leading to its eventual ban, per The Beacon.

🦇 Bats

These creatures of the night could use a similar boost. All 11 species of Ohio bats are declining, while four are state-endangered and two are federally listed as endangered and threatened, respectively. It's mostly due to a fungus called white-nose syndrome that humans are likely spreading.

Conservationists established an Ohio Bat Conservation Plan in 2018 to help, hopefully putting the species on a path to future success.

Go deeper: A list of endangered species in Ohio