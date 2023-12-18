An overview of the dining area at the new Spaghetti Warehouse at 150 S. High St. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

If you dine at Columbus' new Spaghetti Warehouse with no knowledge of the old place, you may very well enjoy it.

But be forewarned: If you expect anything like the massive joint on Broad Street, you will be confused and disappointed.

State of play: The former restaurant closed in March 2022 after its roof collapsed and has reopened at a new downtown spot overlooking the Columbus Commons.

We recently visited for lunch. Tyler was a fan of the first location, while Alissa had never gone.

Like a Willy Wonka reboot, it's impossible to consider the new restaurant without comparing it to the original:

🏭 No more "Warehouse." The historic icehouse dating back to the 1800s is followed by a space showcasing "the modern, edgy architecture of downtown Columbus," as the chain describes it.

🖼 A different look: The expansive, dimly lit interior of Broad Street is replaced by a minimalist concept. Giant windows attract natural sunlight and offer views of the neighboring park.

Also gone is the clutter of antiques. Most of the eclectic decor was auctioned off, though a few pieces are still scattered around the restaurant.

And the popular trolley dining car is no more. Instead there's a decorative hallway with tables resembling train berths.

The trolley dining area greets guests as they enter the restaurant and opens up to the dining area in the back. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

🍝 A smaller menu. Patrons have fewer options than before, though the 15-layer lasagna and other Italian staples are all there.

More appetizers, sandwiches, pizzas and entrees are set to debut in 2024.

What we ate: Calamari to start, which we liked, and a pair of Ohio salads.

Alissa got the lasagna. She couldn't confirm there were 15 layers under the piles of sausage, but it was a tasty dish nonetheless.

Tyler ordered chicken parmigiana over fettuccine Alfredo. The meal was OK and the portions were not as big as he remembered, though this might have been a lunch size.

What they're saying: Spaghetti Warehouse president Ron Reynolds touted the restaurant in a November media preview.

"This location is just as unique as that location," Reynolds told the Dispatch. "Hopefully, we can create new memories."

Yes, but: We can't help but think about the former restaurant's customer base — "Bob and Betty Buckeye," as the infamous Larry Householder once put it.

They made the drive in from Lancaster because it was somebody's birthday, or they just finished Christmas shopping, or their class just finished a school trip at the Statehouse.

They enjoyed looking at the lobby antiques and scanning the walls for other knickknacks between courses.

They remember the lucky evening when they snagged a table inside the trolley car.

Between the lines: They also remember a time when American life wasn't so corporatized … when restaurants didn't all look like the inside of a Chipotle … when a family night out really meant something.

If you strip away the novelty, sell 95% of the decor, toss the trolley and relocate to a luxury apartment building, one has to ask: At what point does a Spaghetti Warehouse cease to be a Spaghetti Warehouse?

Our meals were good, but the vibe, not the food, may be the essence of Spaghetti Warehouse. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

The intrigue: Alissa suggests the chain could have branded this as an offshoot concept, perhaps called "Spaghetti on High."

We'd respect that and likely have a much more favorable opinion.

The bottom line: The modern Spaghetti Warehouse is still a solid enough Italian restaurant.

But it's no longer the same memorable experience as the last place.

If you go: 150 S. High St. 11am-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday. Reservations suggested.