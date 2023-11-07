Spaghetti Warehouse antiques up for auction

This antique coffee grinder, vintage signs and other Spaghetti Warehouse collectibles could soon be yours. Photos: Courtesy of Inspire PR Group

If you have fond memories of the old Spaghetti Warehouse in Franklinton, you have a chance to bring some of its decorations home.

Catch up quick: The Broad Street restaurant operated for decades inside a former brick ice house until a roof collapse forced its closure last year.

Spaghetti Warehouse is reopening at a new downtown location at 150 S. High St. on Nov. 30.

Driving the news: The "eclectic assortment of original artifacts" that once graced the massive warehouse is up for auction through Nov. 17.

The intrigue: "Eclectic" is an understatement. The auction includes a 19th-century cotton gin, a gramophone record player, a pair of European church pews and enough old signs to fill an episode of "American Pickers."