Drum major Clayton Callender leads Ohio State's marching band onto the field prior to a game earlier this season. Photo: Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Saturday's big game will be the talk of every Thanksgiving dinner table across Ohio. So if you're a casual fan at best, here's what to know to fake your way through the inevitable Buckeyes chatter.

Why it matters: Each game between Ohio State and That Team Up North is a big deal, but this year's contest is especially laden with high-stakes drama.

State of play: Both schools enter with perfect 11-0 records and have been consistently ranked among America's top college teams.

The winner is assured a spot in the College Football Playoffs, while the loser might get snubbed.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is trying to get the proverbial monkey off his back — he hasn't defeated the Wolverines since 2019, his first full season coaching the team.

The intrigue: That's enough to get the hype train rolling in a typical year, but there's also the Wolverines cheating scandal looming over everything.

Catch up quick: The Big Ten Conference found the team in violation for stealing opposing teams' play signals.

Coach Jim Harbaugh denied any knowledge of the scheme but nevertheless accepted a three-game suspension that will carry through Saturday's game.

That is Harbaugh's second suspension this season — regrettably, neither resulted from his preference of ordering milk with steak.

Zoom in: The Wolverines earned a victory over high-ranked Penn State earlier this month, but barely scraped by the middling Maryland Terrapins last week.

OSU meanwhile destroyed Michigan State and Minnesota in recent tune-up games by a combined score of 75-6.

😡 If OSU wins on Saturday … fans will insist the 2021 and 2022 losses were mere flukes that resulted from TTUN cheating. (Many are already doing this.)

🙃 If they win … hoo, boy. Wolverine fans will gloat to high heaven about a three-game winning streak that continued even in their head coach's absence.

Of note: This is the first OSU-TTUN game played with legal sports betting in Ohio.