Michigan's football scandal, explained
That Team Up North has a lot more than the undefeated Buckeyes to worry about.
What's happening: The Michigan Wolverines face an NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play signs of opposing teams.
Why it matters: The purported cheating adds even more fuel to the OSU-Michigan rivalry.
- Buckeyes fans will likely say this helps explain the team's recent losses to Michigan after years of domination.
Catch up quick: Teams use visual clues to rapidly communicate play calls and opponents can attempt to read those signs from across the field.
- But the NCAA rule book prohibits "off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents" and using electronic equipment to record those signals.
Details: Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions is accused of buying tickets to opponents' games for the purpose of filming teams' sidelines, ESPN reports.
- This includes tickets purchased on both sides of Ohio Stadium for the Oct. 21 game against Penn State, though they were not used.
- Michigan plays both teams in November.
Zoom in: Stalions was on the field during last year's OSU-Michigan game and at one point was filmed by WBNS-TV looking toward the OSU sidelines before a play.
What they're saying: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh denies any knowledge or involvement.
- He served a three-game suspension earlier this season for unrelated recruiting infractions.
