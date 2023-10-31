Share on email (opens in new window)

The Buckeyes had a tough time keeping up with Michigan in last year's rivalry game. Now we're wondering if the Wolverines had help. Photo: Ben Jackson/Getty Images

That Team Up North has a lot more than the undefeated Buckeyes to worry about.

What's happening: The Michigan Wolverines face an NCAA investigation for allegedly stealing the play signs of opposing teams.

Why it matters: The purported cheating adds even more fuel to the OSU-Michigan rivalry.

Buckeyes fans will likely say this helps explain the team's recent losses to Michigan after years of domination.

Catch up quick: Teams use visual clues to rapidly communicate play calls and opponents can attempt to read those signs from across the field.

But the NCAA rule book prohibits "off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents" and using electronic equipment to record those signals.

Details: Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions is accused of buying tickets to opponents' games for the purpose of filming teams' sidelines, ESPN reports.

This includes tickets purchased on both sides of Ohio Stadium for the Oct. 21 game against Penn State, though they were not used.

Michigan plays both teams in November.

Zoom in: Stalions was on the field during last year's OSU-Michigan game and at one point was filmed by WBNS-TV looking toward the OSU sidelines before a play.

What they're saying: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh denies any knowledge or involvement.