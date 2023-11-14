Share on email (opens in new window)

Paul Boyce took over as the New Albany library branch manager last week after 22 years serving in various customer service roles with the Columbus Metropolitan Library system. Here's how he would his Best Day Ever.

🎵 Music to start your day: For the past six months, I cannot stop listening to the band Geese.

They only have two albums, but their music is fantastic, and I appreciate the depth of the singer's voice.

🍓 Breakfast: The Original Pancake House, and I would get their Dutch Baby with strawberries and bananas and a side of bacon.

☕ Morning activity: Hanging out with my wife, sipping coffee and strumming my guitar as she completes a crossword puzzle.

🥡 Lunch: I'm a huge fan of Asian food. My current favorite is Asian Taste in New Albany, and I would get their Korean stir-fry chicken. So delicious!

🚶‍♂️ Afternoon activity: A trip to one of our many state nature preserves for a hike.

🥩 Dinner: A recent favorite is The Avenue in Grandview for some filet mignon, a loaded baked potato and a Caesar salad, with crème brûlée for dessert.

📙 Evening activity: This is probably not surprising since I work in a library, but I enjoy reading books at the end of my day.