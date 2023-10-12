Best Day Ever: Ohio's Teacher of the Year Mark Lowrie

Ohio's 2024 Teacher of the Year, Mark Lowrie, stands in front of Gahanna Lincoln High School. Photo: Courtesy of Lowrie

Ohio's 2024 teacher of the year is local educator Mark Lowrie.

Driving the news: Lowrie, who teaches broadcast journalism at Gahanna Lincoln High School, has grown the program from 27 to over 130 students. His teaching career spans 22 years.

For our latest Best Day Ever, here's Lowrie's ideal day both inside and outside the classroom.

🎙️ Music to start your day: I listen to Howard Stern or news radio on the way to school. When I arrive around 6:15am and there's nobody around, I love to jam to REM or Bruce Springsteen.

☕ Breakfast: I've ordered an extra large black coffee from Dunkin' before every single school day for over 20 years. I usually pair it with a Wake-Up Wrap or a breakfast bar.

At home, I'm happy with a bowl of Grape-Nuts or some eggs.

When we go out, my wife Celina and I love Cafe Creekside in Gahanna. It's a classic little diner and definitely has a historical small town feel to it. Eggs Benedict is my go-to.

✍🏼 Morning activity: On a school day, I give myself over an hour to get my game face on and get excited for the day. I organize. I grade. I plan.

On weekends, we like to sip coffee as we walk our three dogs.

🥪 Lunch: I typically pack leftovers or a sandwich so I can spend my lunch periods in the classroom working with kids. That's bonus time to make connections with students.

On off days, Celina and I like to support local non-chain restaurants. Dakshin and Gahanna Grill are high on the list.

🏟️ Afternoon activity: I'm a huge sports fan and nothing beats going to a Browns or Buckeyes game.

I've been to 52 Major League stadiums, including all 30 of the current ones, so taking in a Clippers or Guardians game on an overcast, warm day is utopia for me.

🥩 Dinner: The Pearl and Cap City Fine Diner are my favorites, along with the Hickory House and Asian Gourmet. I'm a sucker for a good steak or pork chop, but the meatloaf at Cap City is awfully hard to beat.

🎵 Evening activity: Celina and I love live music and there are three places we love to go: Edison Brewing has the best outdoor scenery in Columbus, Gatsby's has a great vibe on their patio, and the Dolphin Lounge is a classic dive bar — and I mean that in the most affectionate way. They have live music every night and the people are so genuine.