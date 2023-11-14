Nov 14, 2023 - Music
Drake and J. Cole's 2024 tour is coming to Columbus
Drake and J. Cole are teaming up for an early 2024 tour with shows at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 20 and 21, Axios Cleveland's Troy Smith writes.
What's happening: "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?" starts Jan. 18 in Denver and wraps up March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama.
- The tour is an extension of Drake's 2023 "It's All a Blur" tour that played 50 sold-out dates across North America.
If you go: Tickets go on sale to the general public 11am Friday.
The intrigue: Drake's latest No. 1 hit, "First Person Shooter," tied him with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.