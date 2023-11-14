Share on email (opens in new window)

Drake (pictured) and J. Cole will headline one of the biggest tours of 2024. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake and J. Cole are teaming up for an early 2024 tour with shows at the Schottenstein Center on Feb. 20 and 21, Axios Cleveland's Troy Smith writes. What's happening: "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?" starts Jan. 18 in Denver and wraps up March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The tour is an extension of Drake's 2023 "It's All a Blur" tour that played 50 sold-out dates across North America.

If you go: Tickets go on sale to the general public 11am Friday.

The intrigue: Drake's latest No. 1 hit, "First Person Shooter," tied him with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

