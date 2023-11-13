Drake (pictured) and J. Cole headline one of the biggest tours of 2024. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake and J. Cole's song "First Person Shooter" claims the duo is "as big as the Super Bowl," which makes the timing of their upcoming tour appropriate. Driving the news: The duo on Monday announced the dates for "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?" The tour starts Jan. 18 in Denver and wraps up March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Why it matters: The tour is an extension of Drake's 2023 "It's All a Blur" tour that played 50 sold-out dates across North America.

The intrigue: "First Person Shooter," from Drake's chart-topping album "For All the Dogs," went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October.

The song tied Drake with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist on the chart.

If you go: Tickets for "It's All a Blur Tour — Big As the What?" go on sale to the general public at 11am ET on Friday, Nov. 17. Check out all the dates, below:

Jan. 18, 19 — Denver (Ball Arena)

Jan. 22, 23 — San Antonio (Frost Bank Center)

Jan. 25, 26 — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Paycom Center)

Jan. 29, 30 — New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)

Feb. 2, 4 — Tampa (Amalie Arena)

Feb. 7, 8 — Nashville (Bridgestone Arena)

Feb. 12, 13 — St. Louis (Enterprise Arena)

Feb. 16, 17 — Pittsburgh (PPG Paints Arena)

Feb. 20, 21 — Columbus (Schottenstein Center)

Feb. 24, 25 — Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Feb. 27, 28 — Buffalo (KeyBank Center)

March 2, 3 — Kansas City, Missouri (T-Mobile Center)

March 5 — Memphis (FedExForum)

March 10 — Lexington, Kentucky (Rupp Arena)

March 14, 15 — Belmont Park, New York (UBS Arena)*

March 18* — State College, Pennsylvania (Bryce Jordan Center)*

March 23, 24 — Sunrise, Florida (Amerant Bank Arena)*

March 27 — Birmingham (Legacy Arena at BJCC)*

* Shows are without J. Cole