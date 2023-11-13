Nov 13, 2023 - Food and Drink

Food Truck Tour: Cilantro Latin Bistro

A black food truck that says "Cilanto Latin Bistro" on the side in green lettering

The Cilantro Latin Bistro food truck at 993 King Ave. in the Fifth By Northwest neighborhood, north of Grandview. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

The latest stop on our Food Truck Tour, Cilantro Latin Bistro, dishes delicious Venezuelan flavors from a gas station parking lot.

What I ate: A queen arepa, or crispy corn cake stuffed — and I mean stuffed — with shredded chicken, giant avocado slices and mild white panela cheese ($11.99).

  • On the side: tostones, or twice-fried plantains ($2), and an Ohio Berry Blend smoothie ($6).

Quick take: The arepa I ordered is a classic Venezuelan recipe reminiscent of chicken salad, but there are options for every palate, including fried eggs, beef, pork and vegetarian.

  • Tostones are crispy and savory, not the soft, sweet plantains you may be picturing.
  • Don't forget the creamy cilantro sauce on the side!
An arepa full of chicken and avocado slices and tostones in two separate takeout containers, next to a dark red-purple smoothie
You'll need to plenty of napkins to finish one of Cilantro's jam-packed arepas with your hands.

The intrigue: While the food is top-notch, I'm equally excited to try more smoothie flavors when I return. That blend of strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and lime was sneaky good.

If you go: 9:30am-6pm Sunday, 11:30am-8pm Monday-Thursday and 11:30-8:30pm Friday-Saturday. 993 King Ave.

Of note: Cilantro recently opened its first restaurant at 4852 Sawmill Road.

💰 Meanwhile, in other local food truck news, three popular spots recently shut down and are for sale: Cheesy Truck, Angry Weiner and Mya's Fried Chicken.

