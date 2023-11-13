Food Truck Tour: Cilantro Latin Bistro
The latest stop on our Food Truck Tour, Cilantro Latin Bistro, dishes delicious Venezuelan flavors from a gas station parking lot.
What I ate: A queen arepa, or crispy corn cake stuffed — and I mean stuffed — with shredded chicken, giant avocado slices and mild white panela cheese ($11.99).
- On the side: tostones, or twice-fried plantains ($2), and an Ohio Berry Blend smoothie ($6).
Quick take: The arepa I ordered is a classic Venezuelan recipe reminiscent of chicken salad, but there are options for every palate, including fried eggs, beef, pork and vegetarian.
- Tostones are crispy and savory, not the soft, sweet plantains you may be picturing.
- Don't forget the creamy cilantro sauce on the side!
The intrigue: While the food is top-notch, I'm equally excited to try more smoothie flavors when I return. That blend of strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry and lime was sneaky good.
If you go: 9:30am-6pm Sunday, 11:30am-8pm Monday-Thursday and 11:30-8:30pm Friday-Saturday. 993 King Ave.
Of note: Cilantro recently opened its first restaurant at 4852 Sawmill Road.
💰 Meanwhile, in other local food truck news, three popular spots recently shut down and are for sale: Cheesy Truck, Angry Weiner and Mya's Fried Chicken.
