Food Truck Tour: Breakfast at the Commons
👋 Alissa here. I'm definitely not known for being a morning person.
- But paradoxically, a warm, bacon-filled breakfast — prepared by somebody else, of course — is one of my favorite treats.
Driving the news: Our latest Food Truck Tour stop is the Columbus Commons, which hosts a trio of breakfast food trucks every Wednesday morning.
- That's worth sacrificing an extra hour of sleep, right?
What I ate: A burrito from Broke Johnny full of scrambled eggs, bacon, arugula and cheese ($11).
- The flavor was bacon-heavy (no complaints here!) and it was so filling I could only finish half. They also offer waffles, sandwiches and fries.
Of note: Broke Johnny doesn't sell drinks. But the Galaxy Coffee truck sells teas and coffees with an array of flavored syrups, milks and regular and decaf options.
- The iced hazelnut latte with almond milk ($5.50) was refreshing on a humid day.
- After that, I was too full to finish the food truck trifecta, so I didn't sample Biscuit Boss. Yet.
If you go: 7:30-10:30am Wednesdays through October.
ICYMI: If you're not an early riser — we don't judge— the Commons also hosts lunchtime food trucks from 11am-2pm on Thursdays. I recommend Cupzilla's Korean barbecue.
📬 Got recommendations on new restaurants, hidden gems or fantastic food trucks? Email [email protected].
