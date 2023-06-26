Food Truck Tour: Breakfast at the Commons

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Customers approach the Galaxy Coffee (right) and Broke Johnny food trucks at the Columbus Commons on a rainy Wednesday morning. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. I'm definitely not known for being a morning person.

But paradoxically, a warm, bacon-filled breakfast — prepared by somebody else, of course — is one of my favorite treats.

Driving the news: Our latest Food Truck Tour stop is the Columbus Commons, which hosts a trio of breakfast food trucks every Wednesday morning.

That's worth sacrificing an extra hour of sleep, right?

What I ate: A burrito from Broke Johnny full of scrambled eggs, bacon, arugula and cheese ($11).

The flavor was bacon-heavy (no complaints here!) and it was so filling I could only finish half. They also offer waffles, sandwiches and fries.

Of note: Broke Johnny doesn't sell drinks. But the Galaxy Coffee truck sells teas and coffees with an array of flavored syrups, milks and regular and decaf options.

The iced hazelnut latte with almond milk ($5.50) was refreshing on a humid day.

After that, I was too full to finish the food truck trifecta, so I didn't sample Biscuit Boss. Yet.

If you go: 7:30-10:30am Wednesdays through October.

ICYMI: If you're not an early riser — we don't judge— the Commons also hosts lunchtime food trucks from 11am-2pm on Thursdays. I recommend Cupzilla's Korean barbecue.

📬 Got recommendations on new restaurants, hidden gems or fantastic food trucks? Email [email protected].