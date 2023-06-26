1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Food Truck Tour: Breakfast at the Commons

Alissa Widman Neese
People approach a rainbow food truck and a yellow food truck parked amid apartment buildings

Customers approach the Galaxy Coffee (right) and Broke Johnny food trucks at the Columbus Commons on a rainy Wednesday morning. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. I'm definitely not known for being a morning person.

  • But paradoxically, a warm, bacon-filled breakfast — prepared by somebody else, of course — is one of my favorite treats.

Driving the news: Our latest Food Truck Tour stop is the Columbus Commons, which hosts a trio of breakfast food trucks every Wednesday morning.

  • That's worth sacrificing an extra hour of sleep, right?

What I ate: A burrito from Broke Johnny full of scrambled eggs, bacon, arugula and cheese ($11).

  • The flavor was bacon-heavy (no complaints here!) and it was so filling I could only finish half. They also offer waffles, sandwiches and fries.

Of note: Broke Johnny doesn't sell drinks. But the Galaxy Coffee truck sells teas and coffees with an array of flavored syrups, milks and regular and decaf options.

  • The iced hazelnut latte with almond milk ($5.50) was refreshing on a humid day.
  • After that, I was too full to finish the food truck trifecta, so I didn't sample Biscuit Boss. Yet.

If you go: 7:30-10:30am Wednesdays through October.

ICYMI: If you're not an early riser — we don't judge— the Commons also hosts lunchtime food trucks from 11am-2pm on Thursdays. I recommend Cupzilla's Korean barbecue.

📬 Got recommendations on new restaurants, hidden gems or fantastic food trucks? Email [email protected].

A breakfast burrito wrapped in yellow and white paper, cut in half, and an iced latte in a plastic cup
A Broke Johnny breakfast burrito and a Galaxy Coffee iced latte is a perfect downtown breakfast on the go.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more