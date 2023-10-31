The annual income needed to buy a typical Columbus-area home has surged nearly 70% in less than two years, according to Redfin.

Why it matters: With mortgage rates at 20-year highs and home prices hardly budging, the barrier to homeownership is higher than ever.

By the numbers: The annual income required to afford a median-priced local home in August was just over $90,000 (or $43.27 hourly), per the most recent data available.

But our area's median household income is $14,000 less than that, sitting just under $76,000 ($36.54 hourly), per census data.

Flashback: In October 2021, before mortgage interest rates started surging toward 8%, the minimum income needed was about $53,000.

Of note: The median sale price of a Columbus-area home was $331,000 in August, with a monthly mortgage payment of $2,257, per Redfin's data.

A monthly mortgage payment is considered affordable if homebuyers spend no more than 30% of their income on housing.

Redfin's formula assumes buyers are coming in with a 20% down payment, which is a challenge in itself.

The big picture: Nationally, the situation is even worse. The median U.S. household income is about $75,000 a year, but prospective buyers needed to earn $40,000 more — nearly $115,000 — to comfortably afford a typical home in August, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

What they're saying: Americans haven't felt this discouraged about home buying in decades, per a recent Gallup survey.

In April, 78% of respondents said it's a bad time to buy — the highest percentage since Gallup started asking the question in 1978.

The intrigue: If you do manage to buy in this hectic housing market, you better get comfy.

Depending on your down payment, it can take over 17 years to break even on your purchase, per Zillow data provided exclusively to Axios' Brianna Crane.

Our timelines are tracking about four years longer than the national average.

Data: Zillow; Note: Calculations assume typical increases in home values, 3% closing costs paid at purchase and 1% home maintenance fees, 6% closing costs, and 6% agent fees paid at sale; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Of note: Zillow used typical price increases for each market to forecast the value of a median home and compare it to equity based on down payments of 3% to 20%.

Context: Historically, experts have said you need to stay in your home at least five years to break even. But with sky-high mortgage rates, new homeowners will need to stay put much, much longer if they want to make a profit when selling — at least for now.

Yes, but: If rates go down again someday, they may be able to refinance and adjust timelines accordingly.