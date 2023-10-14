Why Columbus millennials can't afford to buy homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's getting harder to buy your first house in Columbus.

Why it matters: While more than half of Columbus' millennials are already homeowners, those who haven't bought yet face higher mortgage rates and gravity-defying home prices.

The big picture: Among U.S. millennials who don't own a home, 44% say income is the top barrier to buying, per a Bankrate study. And 43% say they can't afford the down payment and closing costs.

Threat level: Franklin County home values are poised to rise after being reappraised this year, which could further squeeze buyers' budgets.

Zoom in: First-time buyers are increasingly unwilling to pay over asking price or spring for a house that needs major renovations, according to Patti Brown-Wright, president of Columbus Realtors. It's one reason homes are sitting on the market longer, she tells Axios.

What's happening: Many who do buy get financial help. A Redfin report on "nepo-homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under age 30 nationwide received cash from family or an inheritance in order to afford their down payment.

Brown-Wright says a small percentage of her clients end up renting for another year so they can keep saving.

Reality check: You don't need to put 20% down. The typical down payment in the Columbus metro area was 8.3% in April, according to Redfin.

Data: LendingTree; Note: Millennials are adults ages 27 to 42 in 2023; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

By the numbers: Millennials make up more than 53% of mortgage requests in Columbus, per figures LendingTree shared with Axios.

Yes, but: Waiting to buy isn't a bad thing. "You can build wealth just fine by renting," says Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride.

Taking time to save, invest, build your credit and advance in your career can meaningfully grow your bank account, he says.

Homeownership "sucks the cash right out of you," at least at first, McBride says. You need to save beyond the initial down payment to weather unexpected additional expenses — the top reason millennial homeowners have buyers' remorse, per Bankrate.

Be smart: Local organizations such as the Columbus Urban League and BMI Federal Credit Union offer homebuyer education classes.

The latest: Housing industry groups are urging the Fed to stop raising interest rates.