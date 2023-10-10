Ohio ballot features recreational marijuana issue
Ohio voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults on the 2023 general election ballot.
Why it matters: Approval would make Ohio the 24th state to have legalized recreational use, superseding a medical marijuana program that has been in place and expanding since 2016.
State of play: The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol organized the proposal, which would legalize cannabis for those 21 years and up. Read the initiative text.
- Ohioans could possess up to 2.5 ounces in most forms and grow up to six plants at home per person, or a household max of 12 plants.
- Sales would be taxed at 10%, with proceeds going toward regulating the program, funding communities hosting cannabis facilities, a "cannabis social equity and jobs fund" and addiction services.
By the numbers: Most Ohio voters (58.6%) favor legalization, per a July poll by USA Today Network/Suffolk University.
- Support trends higher among younger respondents, with 76% of those ages 18-34 in support, compared with 43% of those 65 and up.
Yes, but: Legalization is not guaranteed in the long term, even if voters say yes.
- Because this is a citizen-initiated statute, not a constitutional amendment, state lawmakers have the right to repeal or adjust the program after the election.
What they're saying: Republicans could feel emboldened to act against the public's wishes, with what they see as a favorable presidential election year approaching in 2024, says Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics.
- He expects similar voting patterns on the abortion and marijuana issues, with some potential differences among suburban and religious voters who support one but not the other.
- Kondik also described a "sea change" of public opinion in favor of marijuana legalization that mirrors the support for same-sex marriage, particularly among younger generations.
The other side: State Senate President Matt Huffman and Gov. Mike DeWine oppose legalization, with the governor calling it "a mistake."
Be smart: Watch a Spectrum News 1 and Columbus Dispatch forum on the issue, featuring voices in support and opposition.
