Where to get a new COVID-19 shot in Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

The latest COVID-19 vaccines are slowly rolling out to Central Ohio health care providers — and while the situation isn't as hectic as the early pandemic, you may need to search a bit for availability.

Why it matters: COVID-related hospitalizations have continued rising throughout September as new variants of the virus emerge.

  • Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and complications, but only 16.5% of Ohioans were up-to-date on their shots as of Aug. 31.

How it works: The new shots are formulated to fight the most recently circulating COVID strains, similar to the annually updated flu vaccine.

  • Anybody age 6 months or older is eligible to receive the updated shot.
  • If you were recently infected, the CDC recommends waiting three months.

Pro tip: The updated shot is the only one the CDC is now recommending. That means if a local provider, like a pharmacy, is currently scheduling COVID vaccination appointments, you'll receive the updated shot.

Zoom in: We found appointments for this week at area CVS, Walmart and Walgreens locations. As of yesterday, Kroger wasn't offering any yet.

  • Columbus Public Health has a limited number of free shots available at walk-in vaccination clinics, but they're only for people without health insurance, a spokesperson tells us.
  • Franklin County Public Health isn't offering the newest shot yet, but hopes to have an update by the end of the week.
  • If you have insurance, the health departments recommend getting vaccinated at a pharmacy or doctor's office until more shots become available. Most plans will cover it at no cost.

Of note: Since it's nearly flu season, it's possible to get both vaccines together.

The big picture: COVID hospitalizations across Ohio are the highest they've been since April, which means a wintertime spike could already be ramping up.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I got a booster on Sunday as a precaution before I travel by plane next month.

  • I'm happy to report I had minimal side effects — just mild arm soreness — and the process took only a few minutes.
