Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

The latest COVID-19 vaccines are slowly rolling out to Central Ohio health care providers — and while the situation isn't as hectic as the early pandemic, you may need to search a bit for availability.

Why it matters: COVID-related hospitalizations have continued rising throughout September as new variants of the virus emerge.

Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and complications, but only 16.5% of Ohioans were up-to-date on their shots as of Aug. 31.

How it works: The new shots are formulated to fight the most recently circulating COVID strains, similar to the annually updated flu vaccine.

Anybody age 6 months or older is eligible to receive the updated shot.

If you were recently infected, the CDC recommends waiting three months.

Pro tip: The updated shot is the only one the CDC is now recommending. That means if a local provider, like a pharmacy, is currently scheduling COVID vaccination appointments, you'll receive the updated shot.

Zoom in: We found appointments for this week at area CVS, Walmart and Walgreens locations. As of yesterday, Kroger wasn't offering any yet.

Columbus Public Health has a limited number of free shots available at walk-in vaccination clinics, but they're only for people without health insurance, a spokesperson tells us.

Franklin County Public Health isn't offering the newest shot yet, but hopes to have an update by the end of the week.

If you have insurance, the health departments recommend getting vaccinated at a pharmacy or doctor's office until more shots become available. Most plans will cover it at no cost.

Of note: Since it's nearly flu season, it's possible to get both vaccines together.

The big picture: COVID hospitalizations across Ohio are the highest they've been since April, which means a wintertime spike could already be ramping up.

Many of you told us last month that you know somebody who's recently contracted the virus and, just last week, Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive again.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I got a booster on Sunday as a precaution before I travel by plane next month.