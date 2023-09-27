Where to get a new COVID-19 shot in Columbus
The latest COVID-19 vaccines are slowly rolling out to Central Ohio health care providers — and while the situation isn't as hectic as the early pandemic, you may need to search a bit for availability.
Why it matters: COVID-related hospitalizations have continued rising throughout September as new variants of the virus emerge.
- Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and complications, but only 16.5% of Ohioans were up-to-date on their shots as of Aug. 31.
How it works: The new shots are formulated to fight the most recently circulating COVID strains, similar to the annually updated flu vaccine.
- Anybody age 6 months or older is eligible to receive the updated shot.
- If you were recently infected, the CDC recommends waiting three months.
Pro tip: The updated shot is the only one the CDC is now recommending. That means if a local provider, like a pharmacy, is currently scheduling COVID vaccination appointments, you'll receive the updated shot.
Zoom in: We found appointments for this week at area CVS, Walmart and Walgreens locations. As of yesterday, Kroger wasn't offering any yet.
- Columbus Public Health has a limited number of free shots available at walk-in vaccination clinics, but they're only for people without health insurance, a spokesperson tells us.
- Franklin County Public Health isn't offering the newest shot yet, but hopes to have an update by the end of the week.
- If you have insurance, the health departments recommend getting vaccinated at a pharmacy or doctor's office until more shots become available. Most plans will cover it at no cost.
Of note: Since it's nearly flu season, it's possible to get both vaccines together.
The big picture: COVID hospitalizations across Ohio are the highest they've been since April, which means a wintertime spike could already be ramping up.
- Many of you told us last month that you know somebody who's recently contracted the virus and, just last week, Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive again.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I got a booster on Sunday as a precaution before I travel by plane next month.
- I'm happy to report I had minimal side effects — just mild arm soreness — and the process took only a few minutes.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.