Readers' list of must-do activities in Columbus

Thank you for helping us compile a list of must-do activities in Central Ohio for true Columbusites.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: Now that I've crossed off going to a Buckeyes game, this gives me plenty of inspiration for what to do next!

What you're saying:

🔥 Brian B.: Glass Axis. Attending a class is good, but going to a holiday celebration such as Halloween or Valentine's is even better!

🌹 Carol B.: Franklin Park, Park of Roses and the Ohio Statehouse.

🎭 Caitlin A.: Attend an Actors' Theatre play in the park at Schiller Park in German Village. Bring a blanket and a beverage and enjoy!

🇩🇪 Al R.: Definitely brats, kraut (or spaetzle), a pretzel with hot mustard, a cream puff (any flavor), and the adult beverage of your choice (Dunkelbrau preferred here) at Schmidt's in German Village is required to really be a Columbusite.

A mega-sandwich and dill pickle at Katzinger's Deli nearby could be a backup at fulfilling this stringent requirement … But why not do both?

🏒 Cathy J.: Be sure to go to a Blue Jackets hockey game. There's more going on than just the game!

📬 Did we miss something? Email [email protected] and we'll add it to the list.