How to make money on Blue Jackets game-day promotions
👋 Alissa here. Despite the team's lackluster record and injury-ridden roster, Blue Jackets fans continue to pour into Nationwide Arena.
Yes, but: If watching a last-place NHL team in-person doesn't sound like fun to you, here's another incentive to head to a game: a slew of game-day promotions.
The intrigue: I did the math — resale tickets are so cheap right now that your purchase could actually be an investment.
By the numbers: Resale tickets for tomorrow night's game against the Washington Capitals start as low as $17.
- If the Jackets score in the second period, everyone gets free Arby's curly fries ($2).
- A goal in the third period wins the jackpot — a free VIP car wash from Moo Moo Express ($18)!
- Two overall goals mean half off for a large Jet's Pizza ($11 off).
- And after three goals, fans get a free Roosters chili ($4) and a chance to enjoy the apparently polarizing chili chant.
- … add it up and three well-timed goals could deliver double what you paid!
Between the lines: If it seems like I'm grasping for a silver lining here, remember that I'm a lifelong Cleveland sports fan. We've had lots of practice finding ways to add some thrill to otherwise low-stakes games.
What's next: Grab your tickets for tomorrow's game and pray the Jackets' offense shows up.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.