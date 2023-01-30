Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner celebrates after scoring a goal on Jan. 21. Photo: Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

👋 Alissa here. Despite the team's lackluster record and injury-ridden roster, Blue Jackets fans continue to pour into Nationwide Arena.

Yes, but: If watching a last-place NHL team in-person doesn't sound like fun to you, here's another incentive to head to a game: a slew of game-day promotions.

The intrigue: I did the math — resale tickets are so cheap right now that your purchase could actually be an investment.

By the numbers: Resale tickets for tomorrow night's game against the Washington Capitals start as low as $17.

If the Jackets score in the second period, everyone gets free Arby's curly fries ($2).

A goal in the third period wins the jackpot — a free VIP car wash from Moo Moo Express ($18)!

Two overall goals mean half off for a large Jet's Pizza ($11 off).

And after three goals, fans get a free Roosters chili ($4) and a chance to enjoy the apparently polarizing chili chant.

… add it up and three well-timed goals could deliver double what you paid!

Between the lines: If it seems like I'm grasping for a silver lining here, remember that I'm a lifelong Cleveland sports fan. We've had lots of practice finding ways to add some thrill to otherwise low-stakes games.

What's next: Grab your tickets for tomorrow's game and pray the Jackets' offense shows up.