Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A rendering of an apartment building with ground floor retail space proposed for 281 E. Spring St. Courtesy of the Columbus Downtown Commission

Two more downtown parking lots may bite the dust as developers plan a new apartment building and an OhioHealth outpatient clinic at two locations east of Capitol Square.

Driving the news: The Columbus Downtown Commission will discuss the project applications this morning and could vote to give them the OK.

Zoom in: Riewald Development is planning a seven-story, mixed-use building at 281 E. Spring St.

It would feature 1,937 square feet of ground floor retail space, a third floor outdoor deck and 132 residential units spread between the third and seventh floors.

Meanwhile, OhioHealth wants wants a new five-story parking garage and two-story ambulatory (outpatient) facility at 322 E. State St., about one-quarter mile to the south.

This is part of the hospital system's broader expansion to Grant Medical Center.