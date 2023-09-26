2 hours ago - News
More downtown projects could replace parking lots
Two more downtown parking lots may bite the dust as developers plan a new apartment building and an OhioHealth outpatient clinic at two locations east of Capitol Square.
Driving the news: The Columbus Downtown Commission will discuss the project applications this morning and could vote to give them the OK.
Zoom in: Riewald Development is planning a seven-story, mixed-use building at 281 E. Spring St.
- It would feature 1,937 square feet of ground floor retail space, a third floor outdoor deck and 132 residential units spread between the third and seventh floors.
Meanwhile, OhioHealth wants wants a new five-story parking garage and two-story ambulatory (outpatient) facility at 322 E. State St., about one-quarter mile to the south.
- This is part of the hospital system's broader expansion to Grant Medical Center.
