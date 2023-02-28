OhioHealth announces $400M expansion to Grant Medical Center

The planned two-story ambulatory building at Grant Avenue and State Street. Image: Courtesy of Cannon Design

Grant Medical Center is getting a major upgrade, including a new seven-story trauma center, emergency department and critical care pavilion, OhioHealth announced yesterday.

Why it matters: Grant is already the state's busiest Level I trauma center. The $400 million expansion will grow its capacity and modernize its services as more people live downtown.

Details: Other upgrades to the downtown hospital's campus include a new ambulatory facility, additional parking and improvements to green spaces and pathways.

The expansion will span 310,000 square feet, mostly dedicated to the emergency area.

What they're saying: "We are choosing to commit, partner and invest in downtown Columbus for the long term," hospital president Michael Lawson said in a statement.

Mayor Andrew Ginther called it "one of the largest single investments by one company in downtown to date.”

What's next: Construction is expected to begin this summer and finish by 2028.