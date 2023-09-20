44 mins ago - News

Columbus sees momentum for local tree growing plan

Tyler Buchanan
Columbus arborists are starting to see an urban forest for the trees.

Driving the news: A citywide plan is underway to preserve public trees and plant new ones, while local leaders will eye code changes this fall to protect tree coverage.

Why it matters: Trees reduce air pollution, provide shade and absorb rainwater to prevent flooding.

The big picture: Columbus set ambitious goals two years ago to stop net canopy loss by 2030 and eventually increase the overall tree coverage to 40% by planting more trees in targeted neighborhoods.

  • The Recreation and Parks Department spent years documenting the location and health of every tree on public grounds to guide these efforts.

What they found: The department tallied 125,796 trees, most of which are in "good" or "fair" condition.

  • Columbus is home to 330 unique tree species, with maple being the most common species among them.
  • There are wide disparities in tree coverage between neighborhoods Clintonville is one of the largest areas, with 41% of it shaded by trees, while Italian Village and downtown are at the bottom at 11% and 9% respectively.

The intrigue: Researchers also tracked neighborhood statistics on health, crime, education and diversity to help guide future tree planting.

  • One high priority area is the Hilltop, where a collection of historic white oak trees stand in Westgate Park.
  • City arborists are growing a new generation of white oaks to eventually replant there.

Across the whole city, there are 96,500 available planting spaces located primarily on tree lawns between streets and sidewalks.

  • Most of them can accommodate medium- and large-sized trees.

What they're saying: "The larger the tree the more environmental benefits [it provides]," senior environmental planner Rosalie Hendon tells Axios.

  • She's glad to have inventory data as a "road map" to proactively replace trees in poor health rather than just reacting to storms and residential 311 requests.

What's next: The Recreation and Parks Department wants a tree code change that mandates new trees be planted if any are removed for development and infrastructure projects.

  • At a committee hearing last week, City Councilman Emmanuel Remy called the proposal "an important step" in the work to protect local trees.
  • Council members are expected to vote on tree code amendments later this year.

How you can support local trees

🧠 Be smart about your neighborhood. Columbus has dozens of reports highlighting your area's tree species, conditions and potential planning sites.

🔎 Learn how to better identify them. City forester Steve Horhut will host a free "tree walk" for residents at 10am Oct. 3 in Whetstone Park.

🌳 Snag and plant a free tree. Green Columbus is offering tree giveaways next month and you can reserve one online.

