City rolls out new and improved 311 service
Columbus' 311 service has received a makeover. The city says it's now quicker, easier and more responsive to residents' needs.
Details: 311 is a city helpline for nonemergencies like requesting bulk pickups or reporting a damaged traffic sign.
What's new: The updated website and app have more user-friendly submission fields, including pin-drop accuracy to locate exactly where service is needed, ideal for reporting issues such as potholes.
- Users can now sign up for alert notifications updating them on the city's response.
Yes, and: Residents can still seek help by calling 614-645-3111 or emailing [email protected].
Go deeper: More about how to use 311.
