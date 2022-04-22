1 hour ago - News

City rolls out new and improved 311 service

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a cardinal sitting on a branch with a word balloon with a question mark in it coming out of its mouth.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Columbus' 311 service has received a makeover. The city says it's now quicker, easier and more responsive to residents' needs.

Details: 311 is a city helpline for nonemergencies like requesting bulk pickups or reporting a damaged traffic sign.

What's new: The updated website and app have more user-friendly submission fields, including pin-drop accuracy to locate exactly where service is needed, ideal for reporting issues such as potholes.

  • Users can now sign up for alert notifications updating them on the city's response.

Yes, and: Residents can still seek help by calling 614-645-3111 or emailing [email protected].

Go deeper: More about how to use 311.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more