Columbus' 311 service has received a makeover. The city says it's now quicker, easier and more responsive to residents' needs.

Details: 311 is a city helpline for nonemergencies like requesting bulk pickups or reporting a damaged traffic sign.

What's new: The updated website and app have more user-friendly submission fields, including pin-drop accuracy to locate exactly where service is needed, ideal for reporting issues such as potholes.

Users can now sign up for alert notifications updating them on the city's response.

Yes, and: Residents can still seek help by calling 614-645-3111 or emailing [email protected].

