Book ban attempts are surging in Ohio

Adapted from the American Library Association; Map: Axios Visuals

Ohio had the ninth-most attempts to restrict or ban books nationwide in 2022, according to an American Library Association report.

Driving the news: There were 93 attempts to restrict access to 79 titles in Ohio last year, compared to only 10 attempts to restrict access to 15 books in 2021.

The most challenged title in 2022 was "It's Perfectly Normal," a sex education book for kids that has been controversial since its 1994 debut.

Why it matters: Before the pandemic, most library book challenges were from specific parents regarding specific books. But in 2022, the association estimates 90% of book challenges targeted multiple titles.

The big picture: This is evidence of a "growing, well-organized conservative" movement that is broadly distributing lists to supporters to file mass challenges, Axios' Emma Hurt reports.

By the numbers: Of 1,269 attempts nationwide to ban 2,571 books in 2022, 40% sought to remove or restrict more than 100 books at once.

Total attempts in 2022 were nearly double 2021's figure.

Zoom in: Locally, parents targeted dozens of books at Hilliard school libraries this spring, most dealing with LGBTQ+ characters or sex.

"These conversations, if had, should be between a parent and a child," parent Cynthia Sheets said during a school board meeting.

A district spokesperson tells Axios the board is "reviewing its book policy" and that parents can submit a form to prohibit their children from checking out specific materials. So far, three children's parents have.

What they're saying: Ohio Library Council's executive director Michelle Francis believes parents should decide what their kids can read — but says they shouldn't try to take that choice away from other parents.

"We believe in the freedom to read," Francis tells Axios. "As public libraries, it's our job and responsibility to provide materials for everyone, because we are open to all."

Zoom out: Nobel Prize-winning Ohio author Toni Morrison's 1970 novel "The Bluest Eye" was the country's third-most-challenged book in 2022. It focuses on a Black girl growing up after the Depression who is seen as "ugly" due to her dark skin.

What we're watching: Banned Books Week, a nationwide "annual celebration of the freedom to read," is happening Oct. 1-7.