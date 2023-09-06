Developer proposes Brewery District factory glow-up
A Gahanna developer hopes to take another step forward this week in turning a vacant Brewery District factory into a new apartment complex.
Why it matters: The project is seen as a win-win for new housing and historic preservation, while a requested parking modification could set the tone for future developments.
Catch up quick: The Stonehenge Co. spent $1.85 million in 2019 to buy the former Jones Heel Manufacturing Co. factory at the corner of Front and Whittier streets.
- An early proposal called for demolition, but Stonehenge now wants to incorporate the brick buildings into its plan for 107 residential units.
- The back tower would be renovated and several stories would be built atop the shorter building facing Front Street, with a courtyard placed in between.
Driving the news: City planners with the Brewery District Commission will consider the latest design at a meeting tomorrow.
Yes, but: The city and developer remain at odds on the issue of required parking minimums.
- City code demands at least 99 parking spaces for this project's specifications, but Stonehenge wants to build dozens fewer.
- The company noted there are 171 on-street spaces nearby and pointed to other cities' efforts to do away with similar parking requirements.
What we're watching: As Columbus looks to become less car-dependent, a planned 2024 overhaul of the city zoning code could involve changes to these parking space rules.
Flashback: The factory dates back to when Columbus was once the "footwear capital of America."
- In 1919, Jones Heel was one of the largest shoe heel manufacturers in the U.S.
- Stonehenge intends to preserve the painted "Jones Heel Mfg. Co." signs at the Front-Whittier intersection.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.