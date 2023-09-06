Developer proposes Brewery District factory glow-up

Share on email (opens in new window)

The vacant Jones Heel Manufacturing Co. and a rendering of residential development. Via Google Maps and courtesy of the Brewery District Commission

A Gahanna developer hopes to take another step forward this week in turning a vacant Brewery District factory into a new apartment complex.

Why it matters: The project is seen as a win-win for new housing and historic preservation, while a requested parking modification could set the tone for future developments.

Catch up quick: The Stonehenge Co. spent $1.85 million in 2019 to buy the former Jones Heel Manufacturing Co. factory at the corner of Front and Whittier streets.

An early proposal called for demolition, but Stonehenge now wants to incorporate the brick buildings into its plan for 107 residential units.

The back tower would be renovated and several stories would be built atop the shorter building facing Front Street, with a courtyard placed in between.

Driving the news: City planners with the Brewery District Commission will consider the latest design at a meeting tomorrow.

Yes, but: The city and developer remain at odds on the issue of required parking minimums.

City code demands at least 99 parking spaces for this project's specifications, but Stonehenge wants to build dozens fewer.

The company noted there are 171 on-street spaces nearby and pointed to other cities' efforts to do away with similar parking requirements.

What we're watching: As Columbus looks to become less car-dependent, a planned 2024 overhaul of the city zoning code could involve changes to these parking space rules.

Flashback: The factory dates back to when Columbus was once the "footwear capital of America."