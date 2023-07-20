New city policy would eliminate mandatory parking near transit corridors
The City of Cleveland is taking concrete steps toward becoming a "15-minute city," meaning residents can access most amenities via a short walk, bike ride or transit trip.
Driving the news: In partnership with Cleveland City Council, Mayor Justin Bibb has introduced a Transportation Demand Management (TDM) policy that would eliminate mandatory off-street parking requirements for new projects located near high-frequency transit corridors.
- That criterion would cover virtually all of downtown.
- Projects would instead choose from a menu of TDM options created by the Cleveland Planning Commission — things like adding bike and scooter parking or offering RTA passes to residents or employees.
What they're saying: "Investing in multimodal corridors and transportation choice is critical to Cleveland's success on many levels," Bibb said in a statement.
- "Putting people over cars allows us to build a city that is safer, healthier and more accessible for everyone."
Between the lines: Minimum parking requirements can be an expensive hurdle for small businesses and residential developments. The Bibb administration sees the new policy as a way to promote transportation options while stimulating equitable development and affordable housing.
The other side: A web of climate change deniers and far-right activists have condemned the 15-minute-city framework as an "international socialist concept" that will trap people in their homes and take away their personal liberties.
- Actor Rob Schneider even came after Cleveland city planner Matt Moss on Twitter. "Your 15-minute Chinese city is a future hell hole prison," he wrote.
What's next: The city last week released a request for proposals seeking a consultant to develop a citywide mobility plan that will guide multimodal transit efforts over the next five years.
- The work involves creating a three-year strategy for a "rapid bikeway buildout," which includes the construction of protected bike lanes citywide.
