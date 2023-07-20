The City of Cleveland is taking concrete steps toward becoming a "15-minute city," meaning residents can access most amenities via a short walk, bike ride or transit trip.

Driving the news: In partnership with Cleveland City Council, Mayor Justin Bibb has introduced a Transportation Demand Management (TDM) policy that would eliminate mandatory off-street parking requirements for new projects located near high-frequency transit corridors.

That criterion would cover virtually all of downtown.

Projects would instead choose from a menu of TDM options created by the Cleveland Planning Commission — things like adding bike and scooter parking or offering RTA passes to residents or employees.

What they're saying: "Investing in multimodal corridors and transportation choice is critical to Cleveland's success on many levels," Bibb said in a statement.

"Putting people over cars allows us to build a city that is safer, healthier and more accessible for everyone."

Between the lines: Minimum parking requirements can be an expensive hurdle for small businesses and residential developments. The Bibb administration sees the new policy as a way to promote transportation options while stimulating equitable development and affordable housing.

The other side: A web of climate change deniers and far-right activists have condemned the 15-minute-city framework as an "international socialist concept" that will trap people in their homes and take away their personal liberties.

Actor Rob Schneider even came after Cleveland city planner Matt Moss on Twitter. "Your 15-minute Chinese city is a future hell hole prison," he wrote.

What's next: The city last week released a request for proposals seeking a consultant to develop a citywide mobility plan that will guide multimodal transit efforts over the next five years.