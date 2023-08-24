Why you should hit Columbus' live music trail

The Sons of Gladys, an Elvis Presley tribute band, perform Saturday night at Natalie's Grandview. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. While live music is certainly its own reward, I'll never turn down free swag.

Driving the news: Experience Columbus recently beefed up its Live Music Trail, a guidebook to 46 local venues, ranging from powerhouses like Nationwide Arena to small clubs like Ace of Cups and Woodlands Tavern.

Why it matters: Now you can get rewarded for visiting your favorite spots, or use it for inspiration to check out somewhere new.

How it works: Visit this website to receive your mobile passport via email or text. There's no app download required, but you can save your passport page to your phone's home screen for easy access.

When you're at a venue, check in using the passport (make sure your GPS is on).

Rack up points to win food coupons, movie tickets and a music-themed T-shirt.

Of note: Participants are also entered into a monthly drawing for a $25 restaurant gift card.

Quick take: While I've technically visited 20 venues — not too shabby! — I only officially started my trail this weekend at Natalie's Grandview.

I highly recommend checking it out for the intimate atmosphere and tasty wood-fired pizza.

Meanwhile, try the other Experience Columbus trails highlighting pizza, beer, coffee and more.