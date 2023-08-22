29 mins ago - Education

Carter named 17th president of Ohio State University

Tyler Buchanan

Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. Photo: Courtesy Ohio State University

Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. was chosen to be the next president of Ohio State University, the board of trustees voted Tuesday.

Why it matters: Upon taking office Jan. 1, 2024, he will lead the state's flagship university with over 60,000 students on its main campus and at numerous satellite branches.

State of play: The selection concludes a lengthy search to replace former president Kristina M. Johnson.

  • She departed after three school years at the helm one of the shortest presidential tenures in OSU history.
  • Peter Mohler, the executive VP for research, innovation and knowledge, will serve as acting president through the end of 2023.

Zoom in: Carter has served as president of the University of Nebraska since 2020.

  • He is a retired vice admiral with 38 years of service as a combat pilot and superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more