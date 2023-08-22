29 mins ago - Education
Carter named 17th president of Ohio State University
Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. was chosen to be the next president of Ohio State University, the board of trustees voted Tuesday.
Why it matters: Upon taking office Jan. 1, 2024, he will lead the state's flagship university with over 60,000 students on its main campus and at numerous satellite branches.
State of play: The selection concludes a lengthy search to replace former president Kristina M. Johnson.
- She departed after three school years at the helm — one of the shortest presidential tenures in OSU history.
- Peter Mohler, the executive VP for research, innovation and knowledge, will serve as acting president through the end of 2023.
Zoom in: Carter has served as president of the University of Nebraska since 2020.
- He is a retired vice admiral with 38 years of service as a combat pilot and superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.