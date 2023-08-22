Carter named 17th president of Ohio State University

Share on email (opens in new window)

Walter "Ted" Carter Jr. was chosen to be the next president of Ohio State University, the board of trustees voted Tuesday.

Why it matters: Upon taking office Jan. 1, 2024, he will lead the state's flagship university with over 60,000 students on its main campus and at numerous satellite branches.

State of play: The selection concludes a lengthy search to replace former president Kristina M. Johnson.

She departed after three school years at the helm — one of the shortest presidential tenures in OSU history.

Peter Mohler, the executive VP for research, innovation and knowledge, will serve as acting president through the end of 2023.

Zoom in: Carter has served as president of the University of Nebraska since 2020.