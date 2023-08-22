Columbus City Schools has created a new partnership with local colleges aiming to solve educator shortages and diversify its teaching staff.

Why it matters: The teaching profession is facing an existential crisis, with high turnover — especially for new teachers — and not enough young people interested in the profession, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.

Driving the news: The Capital City Teacher Residency Program launches tomorrow with a pilot cohort of about 20 students.

It puts recent Columbus graduates and non-teaching employees — such as aides, custodians and cafeteria workers — on a path to a Capital University teaching degree and higher-paying job.

The big picture: Similar "grow your own" programs are gaining traction nationwide.

The hope is to boost retention by building a pipeline of future teachers who already feel connected to a district and understand its culture, curriculum and processes.

How it works: Locally, students take college courses entirely online at their own pace.

If necessary, they'll complete prerequisites through Columbus State Community College.

During their two years at Capital University, they'll be paid to work for Columbus City Schools during the day as a substitute teacher. Current employees will work in their existing job.

A Columbus teaching position is guaranteed after graduation.

What they're saying: "Not everybody can take off work for a year or two and go back to school … and that's one of the barriers that keeps people of color from becoming educators," program director Nisreen Daoud tells Axios.

Between the lines: Another is cost, so students will get help finding financial aid to offset tuition, Daoud says.

For example, Columbus State's Columbus Promise program lets recent Columbus graduates take prerequisites for free.

Zoom in: Thaddeus Anderson, a CCS intervention aide of 17 years, tells Axios he always wanted to be a teacher, but changing careers didn't seem possible at 50 years old — until now.

"I know my way around the classroom, I know the kids," Anderson says. "Lifting up people who are already here, who want to be here, it just makes sense."

What we're watching: Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced a state teacher apprenticeship program to help other schools develop similar programs, plus the state will provide $7,500 annual scholarships for participants.