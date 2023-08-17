Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

Looks like lots of Clevelanders want to take a permanent trip down I-71.

Moving the news: Over half of page views for Columbus-area home listings this year are from Cleveland, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

Overall, 75% are from within Ohio.

The big picture: Central Ohio's population has been booming for years, with many Ohioans — like Tyler and Alissa — moving to the area for work and education opportunities.

It's unlikely that growth will let up as the area develops into a Midwest powerhouse for warehouses, data centers and other tech jobs.

Meanwhile, "legacy cities" like Cleveland, with aging populations and economies built around a manufacturing sector that peaked years ago, continue to lose population.

💭 Our thought bubble: Clevelanders, we don't blame you for leaving behind a perpetually losing football team and that lake-effect snow, either.