Clevelanders want to move to Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals
Looks like lots of Clevelanders want to take a permanent trip down I-71.

Moving the news: Over half of page views for Columbus-area home listings this year are from Cleveland, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

  • Overall, 75% are from within Ohio.

The big picture: Central Ohio's population has been booming for years, with many Ohioans — like Tyler and Alissa — moving to the area for work and education opportunities.

Meanwhile, "legacy cities" like Cleveland, with aging populations and economies built around a manufacturing sector that peaked years ago, continue to lose population.

💭 Our thought bubble: Clevelanders, we don't blame you for leaving behind a perpetually losing football team and that lake-effect snow, either.

