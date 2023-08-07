Share on email (opens in new window)

👋 Alissa here. When Poke Bros. closed its corner spot on Gay Street, I was skeptical any other poke could compare.

Yes, but: I finally tried Poke Bunny, which took over the Poke Bros. spot last fall.

Quick take: It doesn't just compare, it excels, offering an expanded menu with ramen, bento boxes, chicken entrees and refreshing teas.

What I ate: A build-your-own poke bowl ($13): sushi rice, crab stick, pineapple, piles of vegetables, sweet soy and yum-yum sauces and crunchy tempura crisps on top.

The topping and sauce selection is top-notch for endless combinations.

My husband ate the premade Don Unagi bowl ($19), topped with smoky barbecued eel that rivals some of the city's best sushi joints.

Pro tip: Try the tea! I got the passion fruit and pineapple jasmine green tea ($6.50).

Add boba bubbles or heart or star-shaped fruit jellies for an extra $1.

Vibe check: The friendly staff patiently walked us through the vast menu, while also fulfilling frequent to-go orders. They've clearly built a following, and I can see why.

It's a tiny restaurant, but the countertop seating was still spacious and comfortable.

If you go: 11am-9pm Monday-Friday, 3-9pm Saturday. 100 E. Gay St.