Columbus' prettiest sushi rolls

Alissa Widman Neese
A sushi roll shaped like a dragon, with raw tuna on top and a shrimp tail in the mouth

The tuna-topped Red Dragon roll at Akai Hana, breathing a shrimp tempura fire. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here with a food recommendation that's too picturesque to eat but also too delicious to pass up.

Rolling the news: Akai Hana is a local sushi powerhouse dating back to the '80s in the Japan Marketplace just north of Upper Arlington.

  • It's a simple, understated restaurant. With elegant plating and rolls shaped like dragons and caterpillars, the food is the centerpiece.

What I ate: The Explosion roll, filled with deep-fried shrimp and topped with scallops, spicy mayo and green onion.

  • The entire roll is baked and served warm, so it's a perfect option for sushi first-timers.

Of note: Newcomers will also appreciate the online menu, which offers helpful pictures of the specialty rolls.

  • I may order the Pixie roll wrapped in pink soy paper and give raw salmon a try just based on the presentation.
  • They also offer lots of entrees, Korean dishes, ramen and Bento boxes.

What's next: Let's get a group together and finish one of these party boats!

If you go: 5-9pm Monday-Thursday, 4-9pm Friday-Saturday, 4-8pm Sunday. 1173 Old Henderson Road.

Sushi pieces topped with scallops and spicy mayo on a black plate inside a ring of spicy red sauce
The Explosion roll: a blast of flavor with just the right amount of heat.
