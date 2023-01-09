Columbus' prettiest sushi rolls
👋 Alissa here with a food recommendation that's too picturesque to eat but also too delicious to pass up.
Rolling the news: Akai Hana is a local sushi powerhouse dating back to the '80s in the Japan Marketplace just north of Upper Arlington.
- It's a simple, understated restaurant. With elegant plating and rolls shaped like dragons and caterpillars, the food is the centerpiece.
What I ate: The Explosion roll, filled with deep-fried shrimp and topped with scallops, spicy mayo and green onion.
- The entire roll is baked and served warm, so it's a perfect option for sushi first-timers.
Of note: Newcomers will also appreciate the online menu, which offers helpful pictures of the specialty rolls.
- I may order the Pixie roll wrapped in pink soy paper and give raw salmon a try just based on the presentation.
- They also offer lots of entrees, Korean dishes, ramen and Bento boxes.
What's next: Let's get a group together and finish one of these party boats!
If you go: 5-9pm Monday-Thursday, 4-9pm Friday-Saturday, 4-8pm Sunday. 1173 Old Henderson Road.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.