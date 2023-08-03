What the Ohio State Fairgrounds may look like
The state fair you're enjoying now might look a lot different in the not-too-distant future.
Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine, a major fair supporter, asked for and received $190 million in the recent state budget toward mapping out a "long-term strategic vision" for the grounds.
- The overhaul, dubbed Expo 2050, would include facilities renovations, parking improvements and crowded midways replaced with a centrally located "town square."
Why it matters: The 360-acre site, just off I-71 and next to OSU's campus, is uniquely suited to host major events besides the annual fair.
- State leaders hope this Expo 2050 project can help the property reach its full potential, so events can generate more revenue to be reinvested back into the fair.
Details: The full cost and construction timeline is still TBD. But here's what the initial Expo 2050 Master Plan has in mind so far:
New fairground ideas
🎡 Town square: Renderings show an open air space with a splash pad, ample food vendor space, a nearby marketplace building and shady seating. (Thank heavens.)
🚗 Parking garages: These would replace much of the north surface lot.
- A new "transit hub" is proposed for the south entrance.
🐴 More wish list items: Expo Center offices, multi-use event space and an animal show arena.
Some of what could be staying
🎵 Concert hall: The Celeste Center (1991), home to the fair's headliner concerts, would remain with minimal work needed.
🔨 Historic buildings: The Cox Fine Arts Center (1909) and Taft Coliseum (1917) would receive long-needed glow ups.
- So would three rectangular buildings near the south entrance that host flea markets and small animal cages.
What could be going
❌ The master plan suggests demolishing 20 separate fair buildings, including:
- The Lausche Building (1965) and Rhodes Center (1956), event spaces used for youth activities and the state fair band/choir, respectively.
- The massive Bricker MarketPlace Building (1966) that houses the trade show and international food court.
- The Ohio Building (1966), which features the Taste of Ohio Café.
- The Ag-Hort building (1926), home to the Land & Living agricultural exhibits.
