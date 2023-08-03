59 mins ago - News

What the Ohio State Fairgrounds may look like

Tyler Buchanan

A reimagined Kiddieland area near the fairgrounds' south end. Renderings: Courtesy of the governor's office

The state fair you're enjoying now might look a lot different in the not-too-distant future.

Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine, a major fair supporter, asked for and received $190 million in the recent state budget toward mapping out a "long-term strategic vision" for the grounds.

  • The overhaul, dubbed Expo 2050, would include facilities renovations, parking improvements and crowded midways replaced with a centrally located "town square."

Why it matters: The 360-acre site, just off I-71 and next to OSU's campus, is uniquely suited to host major events besides the annual fair.

  • State leaders hope this Expo 2050 project can help the property reach its full potential, so events can generate more revenue to be reinvested back into the fair.

Details: The full cost and construction timeline is still TBD. But here's what the initial Expo 2050 Master Plan has in mind so far:

A rendering of a "town square" at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.
A proposed "Town Square" section of the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

New fairground ideas

🎡 Town square: Renderings show an open air space with a splash pad, ample food vendor space, a nearby marketplace building and shady seating. (Thank heavens.)

🚗 Parking garages: These would replace much of the north surface lot.

  • A new "transit hub" is proposed for the south entrance.

🐴 More wish list items: Expo Center offices, multi-use event space and an animal show arena.

Some of what could be staying

🎵 Concert hall: The Celeste Center (1991), home to the fair's headliner concerts, would remain with minimal work needed.

🔨 Historic buildings: The Cox Fine Arts Center (1909) and Taft Coliseum (1917) would receive long-needed glow ups.

  • So would three rectangular buildings near the south entrance that host flea markets and small animal cages.

What could be going

❌ The master plan suggests demolishing 20 separate fair buildings, including:

  • The Lausche Building (1965) and Rhodes Center (1956), event spaces used for youth activities and the state fair band/choir, respectively.
  • The massive Bricker MarketPlace Building (1966) that houses the trade show and international food court.
  • The Ohio Building (1966), which features the Taste of Ohio Café.
  • The Ag-Hort building (1926), home to the Land & Living agricultural exhibits.
Third Eye Blind performs on stage.
The Celeste Center, a 10,200-seat concert hall where Third Eye Blind performed last week, is likely to stay on the grounds. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more