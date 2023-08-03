Share on email (opens in new window)

A reimagined Kiddieland area near the fairgrounds' south end. Renderings: Courtesy of the governor's office

The state fair you're enjoying now might look a lot different in the not-too-distant future.

Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine, a major fair supporter, asked for and received $190 million in the recent state budget toward mapping out a "long-term strategic vision" for the grounds.

The overhaul, dubbed Expo 2050, would include facilities renovations, parking improvements and crowded midways replaced with a centrally located "town square."

Why it matters: The 360-acre site, just off I-71 and next to OSU's campus, is uniquely suited to host major events besides the annual fair.

State leaders hope this Expo 2050 project can help the property reach its full potential, so events can generate more revenue to be reinvested back into the fair.

Details: The full cost and construction timeline is still TBD. But here's what the initial Expo 2050 Master Plan has in mind so far:

A proposed "Town Square" section of the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

New fairground ideas

🎡 Town square: Renderings show an open air space with a splash pad, ample food vendor space, a nearby marketplace building and shady seating. (Thank heavens.)

🚗 Parking garages: These would replace much of the north surface lot.

A new "transit hub" is proposed for the south entrance.

🐴 More wish list items: Expo Center offices, multi-use event space and an animal show arena.

Some of what could be staying

🎵 Concert hall: The Celeste Center (1991), home to the fair's headliner concerts, would remain with minimal work needed.

🔨 Historic buildings: The Cox Fine Arts Center (1909) and Taft Coliseum (1917) would receive long-needed glow ups.

So would three rectangular buildings near the south entrance that host flea markets and small animal cages.

What could be going

❌ The master plan suggests demolishing 20 separate fair buildings, including:

The Lausche Building (1965) and Rhodes Center (1956), event spaces used for youth activities and the state fair band/choir, respectively.

The massive Bricker MarketPlace Building (1966) that houses the trade show and international food court.

The Ohio Building (1966), which features the Taste of Ohio Café.

The Ag-Hort building (1926), home to the Land & Living agricultural exhibits.