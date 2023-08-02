31 mins ago - News

Cedar Point unveils Top Thrill 2 roller coaster

Tyler Buchanan

The Top Thrill 2 roller coaster set to debut next season. Rendering: Courtesy of Cedar Point

Once the world's tallest, fastest roller coaster, Top Thrill Dragster is getting a major overhaul for the 2024 season.

Catch up quick: The Cedar Point coaster closed in 2021 after a metal piece flew off the track and seriously injured a guest waiting in line.

  • The park set out to create a "new and reimagined ride experience," and it unveiled Top Thrill 2 yesterday.

Details: The original coaster featured a 120 mph launch over a 420-foot top hat hill, though some had hoped for a rare "rollback" ride.

  • The new, triple-launch layout will include a "rollback" every time.
  • It starts with a 74 mph launch reaching halfway up the top hat, then a backwards 101 mph launch up a newly built tower and a final launch forward again at 120 mph up and over the top hat.

Our quick take: Cool ride idea, lackluster name.

Watch the hype video.

