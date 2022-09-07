So long, Top Thrill
Record-breaking Top Thrill Dragster is being retired a year after the roller coaster seriously injured a woman waiting in line, Cedar Point announced yesterday.
Why it matters: The announcement ends a year of speculation over the fate of Ohio's tallest and fastest ride.
State of play: Standing 420 feet tall, Top Thrill Dragster was the largest coaster in the world when it opened in 2003.
- The 120 mph launch system proved popular, but the ride also suffered from years of costly mechanical issues.
Yes, but: The park has plans to revive the iconic coaster in a "reimagined way," perhaps as it did with earlier coasters like Mean Streak and Mantis — now Steel Vengeance and Rougarou.
What they're saying: "Cedar Point's legacy of ride innovation continues," the park said in a statement. "Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience."
👋 Alissa here. I remember when Dragster rumors were the talk of my hometown. "There's no way they can build one that high," Sanduskians scoffed.
- So let's get to the wild speculation.
