🍽️ Restaurant Week review: The Rail in Grandview
👋 Tyler here. My first trip to The Rail in May was befitting a newly opened restaurant, with slow service and mixed-up orders.
- But the food was great, so we gave the Grandview location another chance with a pre-"Barbie" screening meal. I'm glad we did.
What I ate: Our 614 Restaurant Week special started with a generous bowl of pretzel bites, followed by a classic cheeseburger with the usual fixings plus sautéed onions and roasted red peppers.
- I chose the Buckeye pie for dessert, which had my taste buds singing "Beautiful Ohio."
- The service and overall experience were better this time around.
Pro tip: The Rail serves delicious but pricy truffle parmesan fries. I recommend saving a few bucks and ordering regular fries and a side of truffle aioli sauce.
Vibe check: A mix between sports bar and comfy burger joint. Plenty of outdoor seating.
Want to go? 1064 Dublin Road, Columbus; and 5839 Frantz Road, Dublin. Hours vary.
