Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The 614 Restaurant Week special at The Rail in Grandview. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

👋 Tyler here. My first trip to The Rail in May was befitting a newly opened restaurant, with slow service and mixed-up orders.

But the food was great, so we gave the Grandview location another chance with a pre-"Barbie" screening meal. I'm glad we did.

What I ate: Our 614 Restaurant Week special started with a generous bowl of pretzel bites, followed by a classic cheeseburger with the usual fixings plus sautéed onions and roasted red peppers.

I chose the Buckeye pie for dessert, which had my taste buds singing "Beautiful Ohio."

The service and overall experience were better this time around.

Pro tip: The Rail serves delicious but pricy truffle parmesan fries. I recommend saving a few bucks and ordering regular fries and a side of truffle aioli sauce.

Vibe check: A mix between sports bar and comfy burger joint. Plenty of outdoor seating.

Want to go? 1064 Dublin Road, Columbus; and 5839 Frantz Road, Dublin. Hours vary.