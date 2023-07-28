32 mins ago - COVID

How politics impacted Ohio's COVID-19 deaths

Tyler Buchanan
Protesters hold American flags and signs reading "Freedom" and "Freedom, No Mandates, No Vaccine"

Demonstrators greet a People's Convoy "Freedom and Accountability" caravan in Dayton in March 2022. The convoy called on President Biden to end vaccine and pandemic mandates. Photo: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Registered Republicans in Ohio experienced a "significantly higher" rate of excess deaths than Democrats in the months after COVID-19 vaccines were made widely available, new research has found.

Why it matters: The study builds on growing evidence suggesting that a person's political leanings could have been a COVID risk factor, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes.

What they did: Yale researchers examined 538,159 deaths in individuals aged 25 years and older in Ohio and Florida from March 2020 to December 2021.

What they found: The excess death rate among Republican voters was 43% higher than among Democratic voters.

  • The differences were concentrated in counties with lower vaccination rates.
  • Party affiliation only became a substantial factor after vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S.

By the numbers: Just over 60% of Ohioans have completed the primary series of the COVID vaccine, per the Ohio Department of Health.

  • In many rural counties, the vaccination rate is well below 50%.

Flashback: As the face of Ohio's COVID-19 response, Gov. Mike DeWine heavily promoted vaccines.

Yes, but: Republican lawmakers, who represent most of Ohio's rural areas, tried to block the vaccine lottery and introduced other bills to prohibit vaccine mandates.

  • One legislator rallied against a hospital's vaccination requirement for caregivers and called vaccines "poison."

Threat level: Statehouse committee hearings were particular sources of vaccine misinformation.

  • A lawmaker incorrectly suggested during one such hearing that COVID vaccines kill children.
  • An Ohio doctor went viral for baselessly theorizing to policymakers that vaccines could be connected to 5G towers, as did a nurse who tried (and failed) to demonstrate that vaccines cause magnetism.

More recently, DeWine vetoed a state budget provision that would have allowed college students to decline mandatory vaccines for medical, religious or personal reasons.

