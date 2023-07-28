Share on email (opens in new window)

Demonstrators greet a People's Convoy "Freedom and Accountability" caravan in Dayton in March 2022. The convoy called on President Biden to end vaccine and pandemic mandates. Photo: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Registered Republicans in Ohio experienced a "significantly higher" rate of excess deaths than Democrats in the months after COVID-19 vaccines were made widely available, new research has found.

Why it matters: The study builds on growing evidence suggesting that a person's political leanings could have been a COVID risk factor, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes.

What they did: Yale researchers examined 538,159 deaths in individuals aged 25 years and older in Ohio and Florida from March 2020 to December 2021.

What they found: The excess death rate among Republican voters was 43% higher than among Democratic voters.

The differences were concentrated in counties with lower vaccination rates.

Party affiliation only became a substantial factor after vaccines were made available to all adults in the U.S.

By the numbers: Just over 60% of Ohioans have completed the primary series of the COVID vaccine, per the Ohio Department of Health.

In many rural counties, the vaccination rate is well below 50%.

Flashback: As the face of Ohio's COVID-19 response, Gov. Mike DeWine heavily promoted vaccines.

He made waves as one of the first governors to institute a lottery incentive, along with a scholarship offshoot for students.

Yes, but: Republican lawmakers, who represent most of Ohio's rural areas, tried to block the vaccine lottery and introduced other bills to prohibit vaccine mandates.

Even before the COVID vaccine was made available, the Ohio House Health Committee chairman told an anti-vaccine group he needed "energy to stop this vaccine s--t that's coming."

One legislator rallied against a hospital's vaccination requirement for caregivers and called vaccines "poison."

Threat level: Statehouse committee hearings were particular sources of vaccine misinformation.

A lawmaker incorrectly suggested during one such hearing that COVID vaccines kill children.

An Ohio doctor went viral for baselessly theorizing to policymakers that vaccines could be connected to 5G towers, as did a nurse who tried (and failed) to demonstrate that vaccines cause magnetism.

More recently, DeWine vetoed a state budget provision that would have allowed college students to decline mandatory vaccines for medical, religious or personal reasons.